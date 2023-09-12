The finals series continues, with two cut-throat semis kicking off with a massive clash between Melbourne and Carlton at the MCG. Stay abreast of all the games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Melbourne vs. Carlton, MCG, 7.50pm (AEST)

Team news: Both Melbourne and Carlton have been forced into making several changes for this week's blockbuster semifinal clash at the MCG. Simon Goodwin's forward woes have worsened following the one-match suspension handed down to young key Jacob van Rooyen for striking during last week's loss to Collingwood, while in the same game, important running defender Angus Brayshaw was left concussed after a heavy collision with Brayden Maynard and is no certainty to play again this year if the Dees progress. It leaves the door open for high-profile offseason recruit Brodie Grundy to return to the senior line up for the first time since Round 22 and just his second game in nine weeks. Meanwhile, the Blues will challenge Jack Martin's rough conduct ban at the tribunal on Tuesday night, after the MRO handed him a two-week ban for his incident involving Sydney's Nick Blakey in last week's elimination final. Harry McKay is certain to miss with concussion, but Jack Silvagni (knee) is expected to be available and could return for his first match in two months.

ESPN tip: Dees by 8 points

TAB odds: Demons $1.65, Blues $2.25

Max Gawn is likely to face the Blues with a broken toe. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Port Adelaide vs. GWS, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm (AEST)

Team news: The Giants will receive a huge boost when they travel to Adelaide to face the Power this weekend, with gun midfielder Stephen Coniglio (eye) expected to suit up after being a late withdrawal from the side's stirring win against the Saints last week. The Power, however, have some defensive headaches leading into the clash after injuries sustained against the Lions. Trent McKenzie landed awkwardly on his ankle in the third quarter but managed to play out the game, while Dylan Williams succumbed to a hamstring injury in the same term and never returned to the field. In better news for Ken Hinkley, key forward Charlie Dixon will be available for the first time since Round 20 after recovering from a foot injury.

ESPN tip: Power by 23 points

TAB odds: Power $1.60, Giants $2.35