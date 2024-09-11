How to watch 2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

Red Bull teammates Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez have played tug-of-war for supremacy at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in recent years. Pérez won the race in 2021, Verstappen snatched it back in 2022, and Pérez returned to the winner's circle last season. The pair will duke it out again this week as Formula 1 returns to Baku. Verstappen looks to retain his stranglehold on the top spot in the 2024 drivers' championship standings. The three-time defending champion has a 62-point lead on Lando Norris with eight races to go. Pérez sits in seventh place.

Here are key facts about the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

How can fans watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

(all times Eastern)

Friday

Practice 1 -- 5:25 a.m. on ESPN2

Practice 2 -- 8:55 a.m. on ESPN2

Saturday

Practice 3 -- 4:25 a.m. on ESPN2

Qualifying -- 7:55 a.m. on ESPN2

Sunday

Grand Prix Sunday -- 5:30 a.m. on ESPN

Race -- 6:55 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN3

Spanish race coverage begins at 5:30 a.m. on ESPN3

Fans can catch all the action in the F1 streaming hub.

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

Sept. 22 -- Singapore Grand Prix - Singapore

Oct. 20 -- U.S. Grand Prix - Austin, Texas

Oct. 27 -- Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City

Nov. 3 -- Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sao Paulo

Nov. 23 -- Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas

Dec. 1 -- Qatar Grand Prix - Losail

Dec. 8 -- Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

