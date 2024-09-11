        <
        >

          How to watch 2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on ESPN

          Sergio Pérez beat Max Verstappen to win at Baku in 2023, with pole sitter Charles Leclerc third. Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Sep 11, 2024, 04:48 PM

          Red Bull teammates Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez have played tug-of-war for supremacy at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in recent years. Pérez won the race in 2021, Verstappen snatched it back in 2022, and Pérez returned to the winner's circle last season. The pair will duke it out again this week as Formula 1 returns to Baku. Verstappen looks to retain his stranglehold on the top spot in the 2024 drivers' championship standings. The three-time defending champion has a 62-point lead on Lando Norris with eight races to go. Pérez sits in seventh place.

          Here are key facts about the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

          How can fans watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

          (all times Eastern)

          Friday

          Practice 1 -- 5:25 a.m. on ESPN2

          Practice 2 -- 8:55 a.m. on ESPN2

          Saturday

          Practice 3 -- 4:25 a.m. on ESPN2

          Qualifying -- 7:55 a.m. on ESPN2

          Sunday

          Grand Prix Sunday -- 5:30 a.m. on ESPN

          Race -- 6:55 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN3

          Spanish race coverage begins at 5:30 a.m. on ESPN3

          Fans can catch all the action in the F1 streaming hub.

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          Sept. 22 -- Singapore Grand Prix - Singapore

          Oct. 20 -- U.S. Grand Prix - Austin, Texas

          Oct. 27 -- Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City

          Nov. 3 -- Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sao Paulo

          Nov. 23 -- Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas

          Dec. 1 -- Qatar Grand Prix - Losail

          Dec. 8 -- Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

          Where can fans find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

          Check out the ESPN Formula 1 page for the latest news and analysis, the "Unlapped" podcast, and more.