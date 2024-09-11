How to watch 2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on ESPN

Red Bull teammates Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez have played tug-of-war for supremacy at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in recent years. Pérez won the race in 2021, Verstappen snatched it back in 2022, and Pérez returned to the winner's circle last season. The pair will duke it out again this week as Formula 1 returns to Baku. Verstappen looks to retain his stranglehold on the top spot in the 2024 drivers' championship standings. The three-time defending champion has a 62-point lead on Lando Norris with eight races to go. Pérez sits in seventh place.
How can fans watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?
(all times Eastern)
Friday
Practice 1 -- 5:25 a.m. on ESPN2
Practice 2 -- 8:55 a.m. on ESPN2
Saturday
Practice 3 -- 4:25 a.m. on ESPN2
Qualifying -- 7:55 a.m. on ESPN2
Sunday
Grand Prix Sunday -- 5:30 a.m. on ESPN
Race -- 6:55 a.m. on ESPN/ESPN3
Spanish race coverage begins at 5:30 a.m. on ESPN3
What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?
Sept. 22 -- Singapore Grand Prix - Singapore
Oct. 20 -- U.S. Grand Prix - Austin, Texas
Oct. 27 -- Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City
Nov. 3 -- Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sao Paulo
Nov. 23 -- Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas
Dec. 1 -- Qatar Grand Prix - Losail
Dec. 8 -- Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
