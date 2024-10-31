How to watch 2024 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 Formula One season is headed to the Autódromo José Carlos Pace for the Brazilian Grand Prix. Carlos Sainz Jr. emerged victorious at the Mexican Grand Prix. Max Verstappen hasn't raked in first-place finishes this season, but he took home the grand prize at the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix. Is it time for a comeback?

Here are key facts about the Brazilian Grand Prix.

How can fans watch the Brazilian Grand Prix?

(all times Eastern)

Friday

10:25 a.m. on ESPNU - Practice 1

2:25 p.m. on EPN2 - Sprint Qualifying

Saturday

9:55 a.m. on ESPN2 - Sprint

1:55 p.m. on ESPN+/ESPNEWS - Qualifying

Sunday

10:30 a.m. on ESPN+/ESPNU - Grand Prix Sunday (pre-show, ESPN2 joins at 11:30 a.m.)

11:55 a.m. on ESPN+/ESPN2 - Grand Prix

11:55 a.m. on ESPN+ - Mixed On-Board Tracker

11:55 a.m. on ESPNU - F1 Kids

Fans can catch all the action in the F1 streaming hub.

What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

Nov. 23 -- Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas

Dec. 1 -- Qatar Grand Prix - Losail

Dec. 8 -- Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Where can fans find more F1 coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN Formula 1 page for the latest news and analysis, the "Unlapped" podcast, and more.