There were still a few hours before the Meralco Bolts and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel were scheduled to play at the University of Sto. Tomas Quadricentennial Pavilion, but Bolts forward Allein Maliksi was already on campus.

Maliksi and Barangay Ginebra's Aljon Mariano have marked this PBA On Tour game, which the Bolts won 106-93, on their calendars weeks in advance. Both played for the Growling Tigers and they couldn't wait to put on a show for their alma mater.

When the game got underway, it was fitting that both would score the first points for their teams. Maliksi, who led the Bolts with 23 points, got off to the faster start, scoring 13 of Meralco's 16 points. He later admitted he felt very nervous early on.

"It was nerve-wracking at first because some alumni were here to watch," Maliksi said. "They're really watching you to see if you can perform well. ... It felt so good to be able to play again here in UST. I have a lot of memories from when I was a student-athlete here. I was very excited to come back."

Maliksi had already left UST by the time the QPAV opened in 2012, but for Mariano, they new gym was like his second home.

"We were the pioneer batch who first practiced here in 2012," said Mariano, who scored just 8 points in the loss but was easily the most popular Ginebra player at the venue. "I'm really thankful that UST was able to put up a facility like this for student-athletes. This is where we stayed and practiced everyday.

"Thank you to the PBA and UST for making this happen. It's just too bad we didn't get the win."

Before the game, both players sought out their college coach, Pido Jarencio, who was at the first game as team manager of the NorthPort Batang Pier. Jarencio, who led UST to the UAAP crown in 2006, was recently reappointed head coach of the Growling Tigers and is a legend on campus.

Maliksi remembers when he showed up for tryouts in 2007.

"They just won the championship," Maliksi said. "It was the first time I met Coach Pido and I had my picture taken with him. I was so excited to join the team."

Aljon Mariano took the chance to wear his old Growling Tigers jersey on the court after the game. Sid Ventura

Mariano was thankful that he got the opportunity to play in UST again.

"It was a very special opportunity for me because it's rare that current PBA players are given an opportunity to play in their alma mater.

"Of course, I remember my teammates and coaches. There were so many familiar faces that I saw earlier who were with me in my journey through college.

"I never thought this would happen, so I'm thankful to the PBA On Tour."

Bolts coach Luigi Trillo was impressed with the facility and happy with their win.

"This was a homecoming for Allein, him and Mariano," Trillo said. "This is my first time in this gym. It's nice. I remember the old gym, I remember playing there a long time ago with Alaska. Nice facility, good for Allein, good for Mariano. They have a lot of fun memories here."