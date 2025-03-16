Open Extended Reactions

Barangay Ginebra stood tall in the face of a furious TNT fightback, holding on for a nail-biting 71-70 victory in Game 2 to even the series at 1-1. In a game defined by defense and grit, Ginebra made just enough plays to escape with the win, setting the stage for an intense best-of-five battle.

From the opening tip, it was a slugfest. Both teams struggled mightily to find an offensive rhythm, with Ginebra shooting just 33.3% from the field and TNT slightly worse at 32.9%. A low-scoring, grind-it-out affair typically plays into the hands of the Tropang Giga, who have leaned on their defensive identity since the arrival of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

But without consistent offensive production, TNT found itself in an uphill battle. Their first-half output of just 19 points was a glaring issue, highlighted by Hollis-Jefferson's early struggles. He managed only four points on an ice-cold 2-of-13 shooting (15.4%).

Ginebra's defensive blueprint was clear: Neutralize TNT's import by making him work for every basket. While Hollis-Jefferson eventually had a better second half, finishing with a 23-point, 15-rebound double-double, his shots were far from easy.

The Kings' defense was sharp -- avoiding the mistakes from Game 1 that gave TNT open looks from deep. Instead, Ginebra's rotations were disciplined and collapsed at the right moments to maintain length on TNT's drives. Stephen Holt, Jamie Malonzo, and Troy Rosario took turns contesting every attempt and ensured that no basket came without resistance.

On the other end, when points were at a premium, Ginebra turned to the man who has delivered time and time again: Justin Brownlee. The 36-year-old import again shouldered the scoring load, pouring in 35 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in yet another masterclass performance.

His shot selection was particularly crucial, as he picked apart TNT's defense with calculated precision. While the defense dared him to score, Brownlee attacked in his spots, registering an efficient 58.8% shooting from two-point range. Most importantly, he delivered when it mattered most, stepping up in crunch time to keep Ginebra afloat.

Supporting Brownlee in the offensive effort was Scottie Thompson, who once again proved why he's the heart and soul of this team. Thompson stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists, finishing with an impressive 66.7% true shooting percentage. His relentless hustle, rebounding tenacity, and playmaking provided Ginebra with a much-needed secondary offensive boost.

With the series now tied, both teams must recalibrate heading into a pivotal Game 3. For Ginebra, the key will be sustaining their defensive pressure while finding more offensive consistency beyond Brownlee and Thompson. After being one of the main factors as to why they were able to dominate NorthPort in the semifinals, Ginebra managed just three points from their bench. They cannot afford this type of production from their second unit if the team intends to win the championship.

TNT, on the other hand, must find ways to ease the burden on Hollis-Jefferson. One solution is increasing off-ball movement on the weak side to keep Ginebra's defenders occupied, making it harder for them to send timely double teams.

While their volume from beyond the arc was solid -- taking 31 3-point attempts -- the key adjustment heading into the next game is simply to knock those shots down. Their 19.4% shooting from deep in Game 2 won't be enough to keep Ginebra's defense honest.

Adjustments will be crucial, and both coaches will look to exploit weaknesses exposed in the first two games. Will TNT find a way to regain their offensive rhythm, or will Ginebra's championship composure carry them to a crucial series lead? One thing is certain: with momentum hanging in the balance, Game 3 promises to be critical.