Breaking down June Mar Fajardo's 8 MVPs: Did he deserve each and every one?

A staggering eight.

Eight times the PBA's Most Valuable Player trophy found its way into June Mar Fajardo's massive hands.

Some were landslides, others were battles, but each season forced the league to ask the same question -- if not him, then who?

In the NBA, there's this thing called voter fatigue in terms of naming the MVP. LeBron James could have won more in the 2010s and Nikola Jokic can certainly get more in the 2020s. But the reality is, the weight of netting this award can definitely change the narratives of players.

However, the PBA has seen one personality snag MVP after MVP, with San Miguel Beermen's June Mar Fajardo collecting an octet in 13 seasons. This record-breaking number of hardware will sound absurd to non-watchers of the league, yet there's a legitimate argument that he deserved each one.

With the Leo Awards approaching in the Season 50 opening -- and Fajardo a real chance to claim a 9th trophy -- it's only fitting to start a conversation about whether Fajardo was the definitive winner from those previous seasons.

To note, the names listed as his competitors for the award are other Best Player of Conference (BPC) winners in the same season.

1st MVP: 2013-14 season

Even during a year where San Mig Coffee Mixers completed a Grand Slam, the Tim Cone-led squad had no big star that shouldered a heavy offensive load.

According to the numbers provided by RealGM, Marc Pingris had the best win shares for this season at 6.5. But overall, the averages of the former Gilas Pilipinas big man does not merit being recognized as the best player of the season.

It was this season when Jayson Castro emerged as Fajardo's worthy rival for the MVP award that persisted in multiple years subsequently, leading Talk 'N Text to the Commissioner's Cup Finals and posting averages of 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 39.8/36.7/78.9 shooting splits. Meanwhile, Castro's teammate Ranidel De Ocampo captured the Governors' Cup BPC with averages of 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 42.5/41/82 shooting splits

Despite these performances, the second-year pro Fajardo was already showing dominance as a two-way force, putting up 16.8 points, 14.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.1 blocks on 54.9% shooting from the field.

Verdict: Fajardo was the rightful MVP winner because of his efficiency and defensive presence. Even though Castro had the second-best win shares at 5.8 compared to the Cebuano native's 5.6, that could be attributed to having a stronger supporting cast, similar to Pingris

2nd MVP: 2014-15 season

The MVP race between Fajardo and Jayson Castro reached another level this season.

Under the guidance of Leo Austria, San Miguel's legendary 'Death Five' was born, cemented by the start of their Philippine Cup domination against Alaska. They followed that up by sweeping the Governors' Cup Finals against the same opponent, further showcasing their mastery.

TNT, however, had their own moment of glory.

With the fiery presence of former NBA veteran Ivan Johnson, they captured the Commissioner's Cup title at the expense of Rain or Shine.

In these title runs, both Castro (1 BPC) and Fajardo (2 BPCs) stood at the center of their teams' success. Castro turned in 18.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 44.6/42/72.9 shooting splits, highlighted by his deadly efficiency from three. Fajardo countered with 17.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.8 blocks while shooting an imposing 58.2% from the field.

Verdict: At this point, the MVP race could have gone either way. Castro's improved three-point stroke and higher scoring average made his case strong. But Fajardo's impact went beyond the box score, especially in the Philippine Cup Finals where his return from injury in Game 5 turned the tide against Alaska. In the end, the edge still belonged to Fajardo.

3rd MVP: 2015-16 season

Another tightly contested battle between Castro and Fajardo defined this year's MVP race, as both players elevated their games even further.

Castro, hailed as the "Best Point Guard in Asia" twice, was one of the league's premier scorers at 20.3 points per game, while also adding 4.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 42.1/34.2/75.3 shooting splits. Calvin Abueva also had a notable season, earning BPC honors in the Commissioner's Cup by leading Alaska to the finals.

Fajardo, however, was once again unmatched in efficiency and presence inside the paint. He put up 19.7 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 57.5% from the field. Abueva contributed 15.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, but could not quite match Fajardo's consistency in three conferences.

Verdict: While Castro was the league's flashiest guard and Abueva provided grit and hustle, Fajardo's blend of dominance and stability in the frontcourt stood out most. The impact of the 6-foot-10 big man went beyond stats, anchoring San Miguel's continued success, highlighted by their historic "Beeracle" comeback from 0-3 down in the Philippine Cup finals

4th MVP: 2016-17 season

By this point, San Miguel had established itself as the league's measuring stick, and while Fajardo remained their cornerstone, this was also the year Chris Ross emerged as the ultimate glue guy and even collected major accolades of his own -- Finals MVP in the Philippine Cup and BPC in the Commissioner's Cup.

Greg Slaughter, meanwhile, reasserted himself as Ginebra's interior anchor when healthy, adding more intrigue to the MVP conversation.

Still, it was Fajardo's steady dominance inside that set him apart. He averaged 17.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.1 blocks on a ridiculous 61% shooting clip, his presence opening up the floor for teammates like Ross and Marcio Lassiter.

Ross contributed 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 2.8 steals, numbers that highlighted his two-way impact, while Slaughter put up 13.8 points and 8.2 rebounds to become the BPC of the Governors' Cup.

Verdict: Ross had the awards and Slaughter had the success, but Fajardo's quiet efficiency and reliability made him the unshakable foundation of San Miguel's dynasty. In a team of stars, he was still the biggest reason the team won two championships -- and why the MVP stayed in his hands.

5th MVP: 2017-18 season

This was arguably the peak of Fajardo's dominance.

He collected two BPC awards in the Philippine Cup and Commissioner's Cup, while leading San Miguel to yet another championship in the all-Filipino tournament. He continued to be overwhelming at the post, and no team had an answer.

Fajardo's numbers spoke for themselves: 20.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks on a blistering 60% shooting.

Paul Lee was Magnolia's top gun with 15.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists, which led to being the BPC of the Governors' Cup and winning the championship ultimately -- but his efficiency (38.8/35.7/83.3) could not match Fajardo's dominance in the paint.

Verdict: This was Fajardo at his absolute best. No one else came close to his level of production and impact, making this MVP one of the most clear-cut of his career.

6th MVP: 2018-19 season

By this point, the MVP race was easier to call.

Castro, though still productive, was no longer as dominant as in past years despite winning the Commissioner's Cup BPC. Christian Standhardinger emerged later in the season after being traded to NorthPort, but for most of the year, he remained Fajardo's backup with San Miguel.

Fajardo averaged 18.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.5 blocks on 57.2% shooting. Castro managed 15.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists on less efficient shooting (39.4/31.7/82.8), while Standhardinger contributed 12.3 points and 6.9 rebounds.

Verdict: Fajardo's dominance remained unchallenged. Castro and Standhardinger had their moments, but neither could match the Cebuano giant's consistency and central role in San Miguel's success.

7th MVP: 2022-23 season

In this campaign, Ginebra's dynamic duo of Scottie Thompson and Christian Standhardinger essentially cancelled each other out in the MVP race, splitting the vote for their own team's best player by winning the BPC plum for the Commissioner's Cup and Governors' Cup respectively.

That left the door open once again for Fajardo, who remained San Miguel's most valuable piece.

Fajardo, on the other hand, reminded everyone why he remained the league's most dependable force. He tallied 17.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.3 blocks on an efficient 59.5% shooting clip, anchoring San Miguel on both ends of the floor.

Thompson posted 13.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists, while Standhardinger delivered 15.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

Verdict: Thompson and Standhardinger shone brightly, but neither could separate themselves from each other the way Fajardo separated himself from the rest of the league. His dominance remained unmatched, and his steady presence once again tilted the MVP race in his favor.

8th MVP: 2023-24 season

With the league adjusting to a two-conference format due to the FIBA World Cup, San Miguel made the most of the shortened year.

They claimed the Commissioner's Cup title and finished runner-up in the Philippine Cup, with CJay Perez stepping into the spotlight as their leading scorer and won BPC in the Commissioner's Cup.

The slashing game of the 2018 first overall pick and energy gave the team an edge, but it was Fajardo's inside gravity that made Perez's rise possible.

Fajardo turned in 17.8 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 blocks on 55.8% shooting, once again defining efficiency. Perez produced 18.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, but his lower shooting percentages (44.2/29.1/68.7) showed the gap between volume and impact.

Verdict: Perez may have led in scoring, but San Miguel still lived and died with Fajardo's dominance inside. This ability to control games without forcing the issue proved more valuable than sheer point totals, ensuring that his eighth MVP remained firmly in his grasp.