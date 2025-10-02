What can we expect from PBA Season 50 and its current state?

Open Extended Reactions

The PBA's golden season is set to begin on Oct. 5 at Smart Araneta Coliseum, and excitement is already building.

This isn't just another year for the league -- it's the 50th season, a milestone that brings added meaning and anticipation

The press conference held at EDSA Shangri-La on Wednesday highlighted what's ahead, with the majority of the team governors in attendance. Beyond the formalities, the league shared updates and plans that are sure to build up the hype for the opening and the rest of the season.

From new developments to continued practices, Season 50 promises to be memorable. Here, we go over what was revealed and see what it means for the league and its fans.

Titan Ultra Giant Risers takes over as new PBA team

After months of speculation surrounding the NorthPort franchise, the long-discussed sale was finally completed last Monday -- with Pureblends officially acquiring the team.

This marks a fresh start for the organization, which struggled for years with inconsistency and lack of identity. With Pureblends stepping in, the franchise now carries the Titan Ultra Giant Risers branding, signaling a new direction both in image and approach.

The arrival of a new corporate backer brings with it higher expectations.

Pureblends has the resources and vision to strengthen the team, from roster development to overall competitiveness. Fans are hopeful this new chapter will allow the squad to move past old struggles and finally make a serious push toward relevance in the league.

"Since last year, we [Pureblends] already had the intention of joining [the] PBA because of its product's exposure. But we waited for this year -- which is the 50th year of PBA -- and we wanted to join the circus because of its exposure and the quality of the PBA players." Titan Ultra team governor Emilio Tiu said.

4-point line is here to stay

The 4-point line, first introduced experimentally in Season 49, will officially remain part of PBA games moving forward.

Commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed the league's commitment to keeping the innovation as a permanent fixture, seeing it as a way to modernize play and add more excitement to the league's product. The long-range shot has already provided memorable moments and an added dimension to game strategies.

"Siguro forever na 'yan, as long as ako yung commissioner, stay ang 4-point line," Marcial declared, making it clear that the rule is here for the long haul.

While debates continue among fans and players on its impact, the PBA views it as a bold step toward keeping the game entertaining and aligned with global basketball trends.

PBA's remains the country's top earning sports league

Another highlight from the press conference was the PBA reaffirming its position as the most profitable sports league in the Philippines.

Despite the challenges of maintaining high attendances and competing with global sports broadcasts, the PBA has managed to remain financially strong. Consistent television deals, sponsorships, and the loyalty of fans have allowed the league to maintain its place as the top local sports brand.

This profitability has also given the PBA the flexibility to try new things -- whether through rule experimentation, international expansion, or commemorative events tied to its 50th season.

"Now at a glance, while for circumstances beyond our control, we cancelled the All-Star Games. But despite of which, the PBA had a mass revenue of almost PHP550 million for its operations for Season 49. And this translated to around PHP193 million in net income," Phoenix Fuel Masters team governor Raymond Zorilla revealed.

"We would have probably surpassed our banner year in Season 47 of about PHP200 million. But still, we are very lucky. Gate receipts were increased."

Season 50 opens with Manila Clasico showdown

The league made sure to start its golden season with a bang by scheduling a Manila Clasico for opening night.

Barangay Ginebra will face Magnolia Hotshots, who enter a new era under head coach LA Tenorio, a former standout of the former.

With two of the PBA's most popular franchises clashing right away and the storyline of the mentor-versus-mentee clash -- as Tenorio comes up against Tim Cone -- the opener promises a sold-out crowd and an electric atmosphere to kick off Season 50.

"We're honored and happy to be given the opportunity to start the season, especially given the magnitude of the 50th season," Magnolia governor Jason Webb shared.

"We also recognize that big game siya agad. It's something that I believe the fans are going to get a treat, but at the same time, it's one of 11 games and they all count the same."

PBA heads to the Middle East for Philippine Cup games

As part of its international expansion, the PBA will bring live games to the Middle East during the Philippine Cup eliminations.

The initiative seeks to bring Filipino basketball closer to overseas fans while also expanding the league's global presence. By staging games in Dubai and Bahrain, the PBA is giving Overseas Filipino Workers, of which there is a significant population in the Middle East, a rare chance to witness the action firsthand

The schedule features marquee matchups: San Miguel Beermen takes on Ginebra at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Oct. 26, followed by Magnolia versus Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in Bahrain on Dec. 15, and Rain or Shine against Ginebra also in Bahrain on Dec. 17.

These international games are expected to draw packed crowds of Filipinos abroad, turning each contest into both a sporting event and a cultural celebration.