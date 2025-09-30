PBA Season 49 awards: Who is our All-Defensive team, Most Improved Player, and Rookie of the Year?

Open Extended Reactions

The PBA's golden season is all about going up -- rising higher than ever as it celebrates 50 years of shining on the court.

PBA Season 50 will start with a bang through the annual Leo Awards on Oct. 5 at Smart Araneta Coliseum. Named after former league commissioner Leo Prieto, the awards put the spotlight on the top performers of the past season that merit recognition.

For this exercise, we go through who deserves to be named in the All-Defensive team, Most Improved Player, and the Rookie of the Year. It should be noted that these players should have played at least 70% of their team's games, and it will be position-less for the defensive team.

All-Defensive Team

Joshua Munzon (NorthPort Batang Pier)

Munzon followed up his inclusion with the All-Defensive team in Season 48 with yet another stellar showing on the defensive end, solidifying himself into a legitimate perimeter stopper.

He hounded opposing wings with his length, strength, and activity, often taking the toughest cover so his teammates could focus on offense. Whether it was denying touches or blowing up passing lanes, Munzon carved a niche as a wing defender who could both switch and disrupt.

The 30-year-old's impact was most visible in NorthPort's defensive sets, where his ability to shade drivers and recover against shooters gave the team versatility. Munzon may not always fill up the scoring column, but his defense translated directly into extra possessions and control of tempo -- evidenced by the league-leading 1.9 steals he averaged in the Philippine Cup.

Stephen Holt (Barangay Ginebra)

When Tim Cone needed a defensive answer against imports, it was almost always Holt's number that got called.

One of the most notable assignments that the 2023 first overall pick received came in the Governors' Cup and Commissioner's Cup, where he spent extended minutes guarding Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. And to come up with a rationale why he got this trust is that Holt's ability to slide laterally, absorb contact, and contest without fouling allowed Ginebra to execute its coverage cleanly.

Beyond those matchups, Holt fit perfectly into Cone's switching and help principles. He played the role of "connector" -- seamlessly bridging perimeter and paint defense by rotating in the right spots. The transformation of the 33-year old pro as a primary stopper on both locals and imports elevated Ginebra's ceiling, cementing his case as one of the league's elite on-ball defenders.

JP Erram (TNT Tropang 5G)

Erram continued to remind everyone why rim protection remains an invaluable skill in the PBA.

He erased drives at the rim with his timing and length, while also anchoring TNT's coverages by communicating and plugging gaps. The threat of the 2018 Defensive Player of the Year's shot-blocking alone forced opponents to settle for jumpers rather than challenge him inside, which he possessed an average of 1.1 blocks in total in all three conferences.

What makes Erram stand out is his flexibility within different schemes. He can drop in pick-and-roll coverage, hedge hard against smaller guards, or even switch in late shot-clock situations. That versatility allowed TNT to mask mismatches and survive defensive lapses, with Erram always in position to clean things up.

Mark Barroca (Magnolia Hotshots)

At the age of 39, Mark Barroca continues to defy Father Time as he remains the defensive engine of Magnolia Hotshots. PBA Media Bureau

Few guards still apply pressure like Barroca does.

Even at age 39, he continues to be Magnolia's defensive engine, picking up ball handlers 94 feet and dictating the pace before the offense can even cross halfcourt, as he put up 1.6 steals per game in 40 games last season. This knack for pestering lead guards disrupted timing and flow, often forcing teams to abandon sets altogether.

But Barroca's defense isn't just about effort -- it's about precision. He anticipates screens, angles drivers toward help, and times his digs to perfection. That combination of instincts and relentlessness has kept him among the league's most feared perimeter defenders, a reputation that can earn him yet another All-Defensive nod, which he has received twice in 2014 and 2020.

Cliff Hodge (Meralco Bolts)

Hodge's consistent inclusion in the All-Defensive Team and winning the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2024 is a testament to effort translating into impact.

And in the past season, it remains true despite being undersized compared to traditional bigs. He has compensated with relentless energy, crashing the glass and battling for position against taller opponents, averaging 3.2 offensive rebounds in the Philippine Cup.

What makes Hodge invaluable is how he consistently plays bigger than his frame. He fronted imports in the post, rotated as the low man to challenge shots, and absorbed contact without flinching. This versatility gave Meralco the toughness and grit it needed in high-stakes stretches, making Hodge not just a glue guy but one of the league's most reliable defensive anchors.

Most Improved Player

Schonny Winston (Converge FiberXers)

Schonny Winston enjoyed a breakout PBA Season 49 where he reached a new level of consistency with averages of 13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists across 41 games. PBA Media Bureau

Winston finally delivered on the promise that made him one of the most intriguing young guards coming into the league.

What was once an inconsistent role turned into nightly production of 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in the 2023-24 season, he established himself as a legitimate scoring option for Converge. In 41 games suited up last season, the 27-year old player averaged 13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. The former DLSU Green Archer's ability to generate buckets both off the dribble, mostly from the midrange, and within set plays gave his team a weapon that could stretch defenses and punish mismatches.

The leap wasn't just about points -- it was about efficiency and decision-making. Winston showed better control in handling the ball, attacking closeouts with purpose and finding teammates when the defense collapsed. With the aforementioned uptick in assist numbers was paired by his improved true shooting percentage from 48.4% to 56.3 TS% The reads he made became sharper, which made him a more trustworthy presence in late-game situations, a role that had once seemed out of reach.

Defensively, Winston held his ground and competed harder, showing strides in staying disciplined on rotations and using his length to contest shots. By rounding out his game on both ends, he transformed from a spark-plug guard into a two-way contributor who could be relied upon throughout a full conference. That growth, rooted in tangible improvements and expanded responsibility, is exactly why he embodies the Most Improved Player tag.

Rookie of the Year

RJ Abarrientos (Barangay Ginebra)

There is a case that Blackwater Bossing's Sedrick Barefield and Converge's Justine Baltazar could both be worthy recipents of this award.

However, there's enough sample size to say Abarrientos truly deserves to be hailed the best rookie for last season.

The third generation guard wasted little time proving why he can follow the pedigree of his surname and be one of the most polished rookies in the class. From the moment he stepped onto the floor, his offensive skill set stood out -- a mix of shot-making, craft, and pace that gave his team a different dynamic. It was proven by his production in the past season of 12.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 58.4 TS%.

Whether pulling up from deep, snaking through pick-and-rolls, or using his handle to create space in isolation when it opened up in Ginebra's triangle offense, Abarrientos already showed the scoring prowess of a great guard for the future.

What makes his rookie campaign even more impressive is the sense that this is only the beginning. Abarrientos doesn't just rely on raw talent -- his reads in the halfcourt are advanced yet can still get better, finding the balance between looking for his own offense and involving his teammates. This growth hinted at a guard who could eventually control games not only with scoring but with decision-making, the mark of true long-term value.

As defenses adjust, his ability to refine shot selection, sharpen passing angles, and diversify his finishing will dictate how high his ceiling can go.But given the foundation he's already laid -- a confident scorer with range, creativity, and composure -- Abarrientos has the blueprint to evolve into one of the league's premier offensive guards.