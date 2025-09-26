Revisiting NorthPort's wasted stars

Open Extended Reactions

With the recent media day of the 50th season of the PBA, commissioner Willie Marcial mentioned that the acquisition of the NorthPort franchise could finally push through by Monday, and that the team will be known as Pureblends.

It's a move anticipated by a lot and is a fresh breath of air for the league in general.

There's no sugarcoating that NorthPort has long been part of the laughing stock of the PBA, with their questionable decisions of trading players that have hindered the team's progress to achieve some hardware.

Now, with this pending decision by the PBA, it's worth revisiting the long and messy history of NorthPort.

Over the years, the franchise became known less for building a team that could contend and more for being a stopover -- where players saw their primes wasted, careers cut short, or simply passed through on the way to brighter destinations.

This list does not include both Arvin Tolentino and Greg Slaughter, who have left the team but are still under the rights of the franchise.

1. Stanley Pringle (2014-19)

Pringle was NorthPort's brightest star during his five-year stay, showing why he was considered one of the best guards of his generation. He was a constant offensive threat with his speed, shooting, and shot creation, even delivering a memorable 50-point outburst while wearing a GlobalPort jersey back in 2018 against the Columbian Dyip -- a feat that remains one of the most iconic in franchise history.

However, NorthPort's inability to surround him with enough talent wasted much of his prime. Despite being a Rookie of the Year and a multiple-time All-Star, Pringle never had the chance to lead the team into true contention. An eventual trade to Barangay Ginebra marked the end of NorthPort's era with Pringle, once again cementing the franchise's reputation as a place where stars never seemed to fully flourish.

2. Christian Standhardinger (2019)

Standhardinger's arrival in 2019 gave NorthPort one of its most successful playoff runs, as he powered them to a first-ever semifinal appearance by ousting NLEX Road Warriors despite their twice-to-beat advantage. He was relentless on both ends, averaging 19.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game en route to winning the Best Player of the Conference award in the Governors' Cup. This rugged style of play fit perfectly with NorthPort's underdog mentality, instantly making him the franchise's anchor.

But Standhardinger's impact was fleeting, as he only stayed with the team for two conferences before being traded to Barangay Ginebra. His short-lived stint underscored how NorthPort repeatedly failed to hold on to key players long enough to establish continuity.