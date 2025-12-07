Tension boils over as Alvaro Carreras is sent off for dissent despite the complaints of the Real Madrid squad, only for Williot Swedburg to double Celta Vigo's lead shortly after. (1:50)

Éder Militão was forced off injured in the first half of Real Madrid's 2-0 loss to Celta Vigo on Sunday, leaving Madrid with defensive worries ahead of the Champions League clash with Manchester City this week.

Militão pulled up hurt after a last-ditch defensive intervention at the Santiago Bernabéu, and had to be helped off by two members of Madrid's medical staff, before being replaced by substitute Antonio Rüdiger in the 24th minute.

Celta Vigo scored twice in the second half and Madrid saw both Fran García and Álvaro Carreras sent off as they lost the match and more ground to leaders Barcelona. Madrid now trail the LaLiga leaders by four points.

Madrid host City in the Champions League on Wednesday, with LaLiga matches with Alavés and Sevilla to follow before Christmas.

Militão has struggled with a series of injury problems in recent years, suffering cruciate ligament tears in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

Madrid are also currently without centre-backs Dean Huijsen and David Alaba, while Rüdiger has only just returned from injury, and right-backs Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and left-back Ferland Mendy, are also unavailable.