Kai Sotto is keeping a positive outlook in the NBA Summer League despite his second straight DNP (Did Not Play) on Tuesday morning (Manila time).

Sotto was benched in the Orlando Magic's 108-85 loss to the Indiana Pacers at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, two days after he incurred a similar DNP in a 89-78 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

But the 7-foot-2 center is taking it all in stride.

"It's pretty good so far," he said in an interview posted by the NBA on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.

"I've been enjoying the process. We started training in Orlando and now in Vegas.

"It's been fun, surrounded by really good guys, coaches. It's been a fun experience so far."

Getting minutes has proven to be a challenge for Sotto.

The Magic have 21 players on their Summer League roster and, so far in two games, coach Dylan Murphy has used around 11 players -- focusing mostly on their rookies and second-year players.

Sotto however is just keen on soaking in the experience, explaining: "I'm just trying to show the coaches that I'm a good teammate, I'm a good player.

"I'll be ready whenever they call my name. I'll be a positive guy on the corner, on the bench.

"I'm just like a sponge, just trying to learn from everybody, from all the things that's happening to us.

"It's my first time in Summer League, so everything's pretty new. I find everything to be quite cool -- just to see a lot of people watching and then just a lot of talent in one gym is pretty cool."

Sotto's benching has drawn online outrage from basketball fans in the Philippines, and some Filipinos who watched the game live could be heard on the television broadcast chanting his name.

Sotto is aware of the responsibility heaped on his young shoulders as he strives to be the first homegrown Filipino to play in the NBA, even as he acknowledged the support of countrymen.

"I feel like everywhere I go I represent the Philippines, so I just have to be aware of my actions," he added.

"Here in the Summer League, I've just got to put in the work and stay ready when the coach calls my name.

"I'm really happy to see a lot of Filipinos here come and watch our game and support. It's just a blessing each day to represent my country and to have a lot of people believe in me."

Sotto will have two more chances to get some run time when the Magic (0-2) take on the New York Knicks on Thursday and the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday (Manila time).