Undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano is out of her rematch against undisputed lightweight champ Katie Taylor on May 20, Matchroom Boxing announced Tuesday.

"Due to an injury sustained by Amanda Serrano, Matchroom Boxing and Most Valuable Promotions regret to announce that the Taylor-Serrano II bout on May 20 in Dublin will not go ahead as planned. The teams are in discussions about finding a revised date for the bout," the release read.

Serrano's injury is undisclosed. The Taylor-Serrano rematch was announced in February, after Serrano's (44-2-1, 30 KOs) victory over Erika Cruz in New York to unify all four major featherweight world titles.

Calls to Serrano's trainer and promoter were unanswered Tuesday morning.

It's unclear now what this means for the fight, which was supposed to be a homecoming in Ireland for Taylor. A gold medalist in the 2012 London Olympics, Taylor has never fought in Ireland as a professional.

Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) defeated Serrano by split decision in their first match in April 2022 at a sold-out Madison Square Garden. The fight was the ESPN women's fight of the year.