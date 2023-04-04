British boxer Amir Khan has been banned from all sport for two years after a test detected the prohibited substance ostarine, the UK Anti-Doping agency said on Tuesday.

"On 19 February 2022, UK Anti-Doping collected an In-Competition urine Sample from Mr Khan after his fight against Kell Brook at the Manchester Arena. Mr Khan's Sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for ostarine," the agency said.

Khan (34-6, 21 KOs) was Olympic lightweight silver medallist at the 2004 Athens Games when he was 17 years old and went on to win the WBA light-welter belt from Ukrainian Andriy Kotelnyk in 2009 and added the IBF title in 2011 when he beat American Zab Judah.

Khan, whose ban will expire on April, 5, 2024, retired last May after defeat in his final fight against long-term rival Kell Brook.

"This case serves as a reminder that UKAD will diligently pursue Anti-Doping Rule Violations in order to protect clean sport," UKAD chief executive Jane Rumble said.

"Strict liability means Athletes are ultimately responsible for what they ingest and for the presence of any Prohibited Substances in a Sample. It is important that all Athletes and their support personnel, whatever level they are competing at, take their anti-doping responsibilities seriously. Not doing so risks damaging not only an Athlete's career, but also undermining public confidence in clean sport."