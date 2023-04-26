        <
          Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Did Gervonta Davis make the top 10?

          Gervonta Davis stops Ryan Garcia in 7th round for KO victory (1:51)

          Gervonta Davis stops Ryan Garcia with a precisely placed body shot in the seventh round of their fight. (1:51)

          11:51 AM GMT
          • ESPN.com

          Gervonta Davis defeated Ryan Garcia in one of the most anticipated fights in boxing this year, a seventh-round KO at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight was contested at a catchweight of 136 pounds, but Davis showed he's going to be trouble for anybody at 135 and 140 pounds.

          But was the victory enough to get Davis into the top 10?

          "There are seemingly 10 spots for 11 worthy pound-for-pound boxers, with little separation between the three lightweights," said ESPN boxing writer Mike Coppinger. "However, Tank Davis' talent can no longer be denied following another emphatic KO win, and this time on the grandest stage imaginable. The May 20 battle between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko for the undisputed lightweight championship could create some clarity."

          ESPN writer Ben Baby didn't think the victory was impressive enough to move him up on the pound-for-pound list.

          "Two things can be true. Davis is now positioned to be boxing's biggest crossover star. He also hasn't done enough yet to be a true pound-for-pound contender," said Baby. "Davis has not held a primary championship title since Oct. 2020, when he knocked out Leo Santa Cruz to win the WBA "super" junior lightweight belt. That was six fights ago.

          "Meanwhile, Shakur Stevenson beat Oscar Valdez to win two of the four major belts at junior lightweight. If Davis takes on similar risks, he'll be rewarded with a status reserved for boxing's top champions."

          Davis received more support after his Garcia victory, but it wasn't enough to make the top 10.

          Our panel of Coppinger, Baby, Timothy Bradley Jr., Michael Rothstein, Joe Tessitore, Teddy Atlas, Nick Parkinson, Andre Ward, Eric Raskin, Crystina Poncher, Michelle Joy Phelps, Eric Woodyard, Kel Dansby, Bernardo Osuna, Bernardo Pilatti, Claudia Trejos, Charles Moynihan, Salvador Rodriguez, Jim Zirolli, Michael Mascaro and Aladdin Freeman share their votes.

          More rankings: Divisional rankings and ESPN's women's pound-for-pound rankings.

          Note: Results are through April 26.

          1. TERENCE CRAWFORD     Previous ranking: No. 1

          RECORD: 39-0, 30 KOs
          DIVISION: Welterweight (champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (TKO6) David Avanesyan, Dec. 10
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          2. NAOYA INOUE     Previous ranking: No. 2

          RECORD: 23-0, 20 KOs
          DIVISION: Junior featherweight
          LAST FIGHT: W (TKO11) Paul Butler, Dec. 13
          NEXT FIGHT: July 25 vs. Stephen Fulton

          3. OLEKSANDR USYK     Previous ranking: No. 3

          RECORD: 20-0, 13 KOs
          DIVISION: Heavyweight (unified champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (SD12) Anthony Joshua, Aug. 20
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          4. ERROL SPENCE JR.     Previous ranking: No. 4

          RECORD: 28-0, 22 KOs
          DIVISION: Welterweight (unified champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (TKO10) Yordenis Ugas, April 16
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          5. CANELO ALVAREZ     Previous ranking: No. 5

          RECORD: 57-2-2, 39 KOs
          DIVISION: Super middleweight (undisputed champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Gennadiy Golovkin, Sept. 17
          NEXT FIGHT: May 6 vs. John Ryder

          6. DMITRY BIVOL     Previous ranking: No. 7

          RECORD: 21-0, 11 KOs
          DIVISION: Light heavyweight (champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Gilberto Ramirez, Nov. 5
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          7. TYSON FURY     Previous ranking: No. 7

          RECORD: 33-0-1, 24 KOs
          DIVISION: Heavyweight (champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (TKO10) Derek Chisora, Dec. 3
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          8. ARTUR BETERBIEV     Previous ranking: No. 8

          RECORD: 19-0, 19 KOs
          DIVISION: Light heavyweight (unified champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (TKO8) Anthony Yarde, Jan. 28
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          9. SHAKUR STEVENSON     Previous ranking: No. 10

          RECORD: 20-0, 10 KOs
          DIVISION: Lightweight
          LAST FIGHT: W (TKO6) Shuichiro Yoshino, April 8
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          10. DEVIN HANEY     Previous ranking: No. 9

          RECORD: 29-0, 15 KOs
          DIVISION: Lightweight (undisputed champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) George Kambosos Jr., Oct. 16
          NEXT FIGHT: May 20 vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko

          The formula

          The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points, and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest ranking and then the one with the most votes at that ranking.

          Others receiving votes: Gervonta Davis (37), Vasiliy Lomachenko (3), Jermell Charlo (2), Juan Francisco Estrada (1).

          How our writers voted

          Atlas: 1. Crawford, 2. Bivol, 3. Inoue, 4. Usyk, 5. Spence, 6. Fury, 7. Davis, 8. Lomachenko, 9. Alvarez, 10. Beterbiev

          Bradley: 1. Inoue, 2. Crawford, 3. Usyk, 4. Bivol, 5. Alvarez, 6. Spence, 7. Stevenson, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Haney, 10. Davis

          Coppinger: 1. Inoue, 2. Crawford, 3. Usyk, 4. Fury, 5. Bivol, 6. Alvarez, 7. Spence, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Haney, 10. Davis

          Tessitore: 1. Inoue, 2. Crawford, 3. Usyk, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Spence, 6. Alvarez, 7. Stevenson, 8. Bivol, 9. Fury, 10. Haney

          Parkinson: 1. Inoue, 2. Crawford, 3. Usyk, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Bivol, 6. Alvarez, 7. Davis, 8. Fury, 9. Spence, 10. Estrada

          Raskin: 1. Inoue, 2. Crawford, 3. Spence, 4. Bivol, 5. Alvarez, 6. Fury, 7. Usyk, 8. Stevenson, 9. Davis, 10. Beterbiev

          Ward: 1. Crawford, 2. Spence, 3. Inoue, 4. Usyk, 5. Bivol, 6. Alvarez, 7. Stevenson, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Haney, 10. Davis

          Baby: 1. Inoue, 2. Usyk, 3. Crawford, 4. Spence, 5. Alvarez, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Fury, 8. Bivol, 9. Haney, 10. Stevenson

          Rothstein: 1. Inoue, 2. Crawford, 3. Fury, 4. Bivol, 5. Alvarez, 6. Usyk, 7. Spence, 8. Davis, 9. Haney, 10. Stevenson

          Phelps: 1. Alvarez, 2. Crawford, 3. Spence, 4. Usyk, 5. Haney, 6. Fury 7. Inoue, 8. Bivol, 9. Beterbiev, 10. Davis

          Rodriguez: 1. Inoue, 2. Crawford, 3. Fury, 4. Alvarez, 5. Spence, 6. Usyk, 7. Bivol, 8. Davis, 9. Beterbiev, 10. Haney

          Poncher: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Spence, 5. Alvarez, 6. Fury, 7. Bivol, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Stevenson, 10. Haney

          Osuna: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Bivol, 4. Alvarez, 5. Crawford, 6. Spence, 7. Haney, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Charlo, 10. Stevenson

          Trejos: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Inoue, 4. Bivol, 5. Fury, 6. Alvarez, 7. Spence, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Haney, 10. Davis

          Woodyard: 1. Crawford, 2. Fury, 3. Spence, 4. Alvarez, 5. Davis, 6. Haney, 7. Inoue, 8. Usyk, 9. Stevenson, 10. Bivol

          Dansby: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Alvarez, 4. Crawford, 5. Haney, 6. Spence, 7. Fury, 8. Bivol, 9. Davis, 10. Stevenson

          Moynihan: 1. Crawford, 2. Spence, 3. Inoue, 4. Alvarez, 5. Fury, 6. Usyk, 7. Bivol, 8. Haney, 9. Beterbiev, 10. Davis

          Pilatti: 1. Inoue, 2. Bivol, 3. Beterbiev, 4. Crawford, 5. Spence, 6. Fury, 7. Usyk, 8. Davis, 9. Haney, 10. Stevenson

          Zirolli: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Alvarez, 4. Spence, 5. Fury, 6. Usyk, 7. Stevenson, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Bivol, 10. Haney

          Mascaro: 1. Inoue, 2. Crawford, 3. Spence, 4. Usyk, 5. Stevenson, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Bivol, 8. Alvarez, 9. Davis, 10. Fury

          Freeman: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Bivol, 5. Alvarez, 6. Spence, 7. Stevenson, 8. Stevenson, 9. Davis, 10. Haney

          ESPN experts' poll

          First place: Inoue (10), Crawford (7), Usyk (3), Alvarez (1)

          Second place: Crawford (10), Inoue (5), Spence (2), Bivol (2), Usyk (1), Fury (1)

          Third place: Usyk (6), Inoue (4), Spence (4), Alvarez (2), Fury (2), Crawford (1), Bivol (1), Beterbiev (1)

          Fourth place: Bivol (5), Usyk (4), Alvarez (4), Spence (3), Crawford (2), Beterbiev (2), Fury (1)

          Fifth place: Alvarez (6), Spence (4), Bivol (3), Fury (3), Haney (2), Crawford (1), Stevenson (1), Davis (1)

          Sixth place: Alvarez (5), Fury (5), Spence (4), Usyk (4), Beterbiev (2), Haney (1)

          Seventh place: Stevenson (5), Bivol (4), Spence (3), Usyk (2), Davis (2), Fury (2), Inoue (2), Haney (1)

          Eighth place: Beterbiev (8), Bivol (4), Davis (3), Alvarez (1), Usyk (1), Fury (1), Stevenson (1), Haney (1), Lomachenko (1)

          Ninth place: Haney (7), Davis (4), Beterbiev (3), Stevenson (2), Spence (1), Bivol (1), Alvarez (1), (Fury (1), Charlo (1)

          10th place: Davis (6), Stevenson (5), Haney (5), Beterbiev (2), Bivol (1), Fury (1), Estrada (1)