Tim Tszyu to fight Carlos Ocampo on the Gold Coast in June

Tim Tszyu is doubling down on his desire to remain active in 2023, agreeing to defend his WBO interim super welterweight title against Carlos Ocampo on June 18 on the Gold Coast.

The Australian had earned the right to battle division star Jermell Charlo for the undisputed championship at 154 pounds earlier this year, but the fight was called off at the eleventh-hour after Charlo suffered a broken left hand during training camp.

Tszyu (22-0, 16 KO) could have waited for Charlo to make a full recovery, but instead opted to take a fight on home soil against former WBC titlist Tony Harrison, which he claimed via a ninth-round knockout.

With Charlo yet to overcome his injury, Tszyu has again looked elsewhere. He settled on Ocampo (34-2, 22 KO), a fight which will take place at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The 27-year-old Mexican boasts an impressive resume and has only suffered two defeats in his career, both of which came in world title fights to Errol Spence and, more recently, Sebastian Fundora.

The co-main event will feature fellow Australian Sam Goodman (14-0, 7 KO) who is set to battle Ra'eese Aleem (20-0, 12 KO) in an IBF super-bantamweight world title eliminator. The victor is likely to be promoted to mandatory challenger to unified division titlist Marlon Tapales.

More to follow...