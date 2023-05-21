Devin Haney-Vasiliy Lomachenko live results and analysis

Devin Haney defends his undisputed lightweight championship against former unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko in the main event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET).

Haney (29-0, 15 KOs), 24, who unified all four major belts with a victory over George Kambosos Jr. in June 2022, has made one defense already, a decision win over Kambosos in the rematch four months later. Haney, one of the best fighters under the age of 25 and currently No. 10 in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings, is the favorite according to Caesars Sportsbook (-280).

Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs), 35, has won three consecutive fights since losing the IBF, WBO, and WBA lightweight titles to Teofimo Lopez Jr. in October 2020.

Follow along as Mike Coppinger recaps all the action from Las Vegas or watch the fights live on ESPN+ PPV.