Shadasia Green, ESPN's No. 2 super middleweight, will fight Olivia Curry in a 10-round bout as part of the Jake Paul-Nate Diaz pay-per-view undercard Aug. 5 in Dallas, it was announced Thursday.

Green, 33, will be fighting for the second time this year, having beaten Elin Cederroos in February to become the WBC's mandatory challenger. Green (12-0, 11 KOs) has stopped every fighter she has faced since the start of 2020.

Curry (7-1, 2 KO), ESPN's No. 4 middleweight, last fought in April when she beat Olivia Gerula by unanimous decision.

If Green, the mandatory challenger for the undisputed super middleweight title won by Savannah Marshall earlier this month, wins in August, a fight against Marshall would be ordered by the WBC, a source told ESPN. If that occurs, the sides would need to come to an agreement or it would go to a purse bid.

Green had been the mandatory challenger for former champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn, but Crews-Dezurn fought Marshall instead.