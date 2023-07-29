Devin Haney and Regis Prograis have agreed to fight for Prograis' WBC junior welterweight title, sources told ESPN on Friday.

The 140-pound matchup is planned for Oct. 28 in Las Vegas.

Haney, 24, retained his undisputed lightweight championship with a unanimous decision over future Hall of Famer Vasiliy Lomachenko in May. The bout was the last of Haney's three-fight deal with Top Rank.

Now, Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) will return to Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, which promoted six of the American's fights on DAZN

Haney signed with Top Rank after his win over Joseph Diaz Jr. in order to pursue a fight with George Kambosos in Australia for the undisputed lightweight championship. Haney, who fights out of Las Vegas, defeated Kambosos in June 2022 and then bested the Australian again in Melbourne with another decision in October.

ESPN's No. 9 pound-for-pound boxer, Haney then made his pay-per-view headline debut with a career-best win, a thrilling victory over Lomachenko.

Haney, who holds the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF titles at 135 pounds, hopes to keep his lightweight belts and decide which weight class he'll campaign at after the Prograis fight, sources said.

Haney was given a Thursday deadline to inform the WBC of his plan going forward: a fight with Shakur Stevenson at 135 pounds or a bout with Prograis at 140.

In his 140-pound debut, Haney will take on a dangerous southpaw puncher in Prograis, who is ESPN's No. 3-rated junior welterweight.

Prograis, a 34-year-old from New Orleans, became a two-time champion at 140 pounds with an 11th-round KO of Jose Zepeda in November. Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) signed a three-fight deal with Matchroom Boxing afterward and went on to retain his title with a split decision over Danielito Zorrilla in a homecoming bout.

Now, Prograis will step up for the biggest fight of his career. His lone pro defeat came against Josh Taylor via majority decision in October 2019, a title unification fight in London. Prograis rebounded with four consecutive TKO victories.

With a victory over Prograis, Haney could place himself in pole position for Fighter of the Year honors.