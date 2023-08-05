Jake Paul-Nate Diaz live results and analysis

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are bystanders as a wild brawl breaks out between the two security teams. (0:34)

Jake Paul takes on former UFC star Nate Diaz in a 10-round cruiserweight bout (catchweight of 185 pounds) at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday (ESPN+ PPV, 8 p.m. ET).

Paul (6-1, 4 KOs), 26, suffered a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in his most recent fight in February.

Diaz is making his boxing debut. He's a former UFC contender and one of the most entertaining fighters in the history of the promotion. During his UFC career, Diaz fought the top fighters available, including two fights against Conor McGregor, Tony Ferguson, Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards and Benson Henderson, among others.

On Thursday during a news conference there was an altercation between both teams, paving the way for an interesting matchup Saturday. Both fighters made weight Friday (Paul 185, Diaz 184.9) to set up the fight.

Marc Raimondi is in Dallas to bring you all that's happening, including results and round-by-round analysis of the main event. Or get the ESPN+ PPV here.