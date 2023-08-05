Next Saturday's fight between British heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte has been cancelled after Whyte failed a pre-fight drug test, promoter Matchroom Boxing announced on Saturday.

The bout, Joshua's latest fight as he charts his comeback to the top of the heavyweight division, was meant to take place at the O2 Arena in London on Aug. 12 and would have marked the second time the pair would step into the ring together following a December 2015 bout.

Matchroom Boxing, which promotes both fighters, said in a statement: "Today, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Matchroom, the Association of Boxing Commissions and the British Boxing Board of Control that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol.

"In light of this news, the fight will be cancelled, and a full investigation will be conducted."