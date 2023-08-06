Logan Paul leaves WWE SummerSlam for Jake Paul-Nate Diaz fight

Jake Paul speaks in the news conference ahead of the boxing grudge fight against UFC star Nate Diaz in Dallas. (0:57)

Paul: This is a do-or-die fight for me and Diaz (0:57)

Logan Paul's Saturday evening started with a victory over Ricochet in WWE SummerSlam at Detroit's Ford Field, and ended alongside his younger brother Jake Paul at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The 28-year-old rising WWE superstar immediately hopped on a private jet after his win to walk Jake out for his fight with former UFC star Nate Diaz.

"I'm not changing, I'm not getting a medical check, I'm going right to the f---ing jet," Logan told ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "No shower, no nothing. Immediate from A to B to C. ... I've never missed a Jake Paul fight, and I don't plan on missing a Jake Paul fight. He's my little brother, and I want to support him in the biggest moments of his life."

.@LoganPaul is flying from Detroit to Dallas after his WWE match to watch his lil bro @JakePaul fight Nate Diaz 🛩️ #PaulDiaz pic.twitter.com/UhuQzhF7o7 — ESPN (@espn) August 5, 2023

SummerSlam had a scheduled start time of 7 p.m. CT, the same as time as Jake vs. Diaz's main card, with Logan vs. Ricochet as the opening match. A nonstop flight from Detroit to Dallas is roughly two hours and 45 minutes, which left Logan with very little time to make it to the arena.

The elder Paul stuck to his plan made it with nearly 30 minutes to spare.