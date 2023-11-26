Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- David Benavidez, with each punishing left and right hand, left no doubt: He has earned a shot at Canelo Alvarez.

In another thrilling performance for the undefeated fighter, Benavidez defeated Demetrius Andrade when Andrade's corner stopped the super middleweight bout following the sixth round.

Immediately after, Benavidez was warmly greeted by boxing legend Mike Tyson.

"I told Mike Tyson I love him and thanks so much for the motivation," said Benavidez, ESPN's No. 2 boxer at 168 pounds. "It's not every day a boxing legend gives you a nickname."

Punch Stats Punches Benavidez Andrade Total landed 117 68 Total thrown 336 259 Percent 35% 26% Jabs landed 15 19 Jabs thrown 72 113 Percent 21% 17% Power landed 102 49 Power thrown 264 146 Percent 39% 34% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

It's Tyson who bestowed Benavidez with the moniker "The Mexican Monster," and Benavidez more than lived up to it Saturday night.

Andrade, a former two-division champion, was boxing well until Benavidez floored him in the closing seconds of Round 4 with a right-handed haymaker.

Benavidez poured on the punishment the following round as he looked to finish off Andrade, but he hung tough. Instead of trying to clinch, Andrade tried to fight his way out of the trouble.

Andrade was able to land some big combinations in Round 6. He snapped Benavidez's head back with an uppercut, but moments later, Andrade was the one spitting out blood. Soon after the bell rang to end the round, the fight was over, too.