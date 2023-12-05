Open Extended Reactions

Featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano has relinquished her WBC title after it refused to allow her to compete in bouts under the same rule-set as men's boxing, with 12 three-minute rounds.

Women's championship fights are typically scheduled for no more than 10 rounds with each round lasting two minutes.

Serrano, who had unified the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO and Ring Magazine titles, was among the female boxers who launched a campaign in October to have the choice to compete under the same rules as men.

Amanda Serrano is the current featherweight champion. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The Puerto Rican beat Danila Ramos by unanimous decision later that month, which was the first time a women's title fight was fought over 12 three-minute rounds.

While the other governing bodies recognized the bout as a title defense for the 35-year-old, the WBC did not sanction the fight.

"The WBC has refused to evolve the sport for equality. So I am relinquishing their title," Serrano said on Instagram.

"Moving forward if a sanctioning body doesn't want to give me and my fellow fighters the choice to fight the same as the men, then I will not be fighting for that sanctioning body."

"I am the only boxer, male or female, from Puerto Rico to become undisputed champion. I am the only female boxer to have won titles in seven divisions," Serrano said.

"I am the first female boxer, along with Katie [Taylor] to headline Madison Square Garden. I am the first female boxer to make seven figures from a fight and the same from sponsors.

"And I am the first undisputed female champion to fight 12x3 minute rounds."

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman had earlier said that they would not sanction 12 three-minute rounds in women's bouts.

"Tennis, women play three sets. Basketball, the basket is shorter and the ball smaller and those are not contact sports. We stand by safety and well-being of the fighters," Sulaiman said on X, formerly Twitter, in September.

Both Serrano and Ramos were able to compete under the new rules without damage or incident, Serrano wrote on X.

"It's something I've wanted for years and finally now that I'm in the position, I will continue my career under that rule," she said.