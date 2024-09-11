Open Extended Reactions

Shakur Stevenson underwent hand surgery Wednesday to repair tears to his sagittal band and collateral ligament, forcing him to pull out of his WBC lightweight title defense against Joe Cordina on Oct. 12, it was announced.

The procedure was performed at the Surgical Center of the Rockies in Colorado Springs, where Stevenson held training camp. Stevenson, 27, was expected to resume training in six to eight weeks ahead of a planned February bout against lightweight contender William Zepeda.

The surgery was performed on Stevenson's right hand, sources told ESPN.

"I am definitely disappointed that I won't be able to fight on Oct. 12," Stevenson said. "I have been super sharp and feeling great in camp and was planning to put on a show next month against Joe Cordina.

"But I have to listen to the doctor and have these injuries fixed immediately so that I can come back stronger than ever at the start of 2025."