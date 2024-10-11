Open Extended Reactions

A pair of title-fight rematches will take place Dec. 7 in Phoenix, sources told ESPN: Emanuel Navarrete-Oscar Valdez and Rafael Espinoza-Robeisy Ramirez.

Navarrete dominated Valdez in an August 2023 fight that didn't beg for a rematch while Espinoza scored ESPN's 2023 Upset of the Year when he floored Ramirez in the final round of their rousing December bout.

Navarrete (38-2-1, 31 KOs) will return to 130 pounds for his third defense of the WBO junior lightweight title. The 29-year-old moved up to 135 pounds for a May title fight vs. Denis Berinchyk but dropped a split decision in a lackluster performance.

Navarrete was attempting to become a four-division champion. His previous fight was a November draw with Robson Conceicao. Navarrete's last victory was his unanimous-decision win over Valdez.

Valdez (32-2, 24 KOs) has competed once since the lopsided loss to his countryman, a seventh-round TKO over Liam Wilson in March. Valdez, 33, is a former 126- and 130-pound titleholder. He's ESPN's No. 4 junior lightweight while Navarrete is No. 1.

Espinoza (25-0, 21 KOs) has fought once since he captured the WBO title from Ramirez, a fourth-round TKO victory over Sergio Chirino in July. The 30-year-old Mexican is ESPN's No. 2 featherweight.

Ramirez, a two-time Olympic gold medalist from Cuba, rebounded from the loss with a seventh-round TKO in June vs. Brandon Benitez. The 30-year-old Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs) is ESPN's No. 8 boxer at 126 pounds.