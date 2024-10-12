Open Extended Reactions

Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron became tangled and fell over the top rope during their fight in Riyadh. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

The fight between Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ended in bizarre circumstances on Saturday as the contest had to be ended following the fighters falling out of the ring.

Whittaker, 27, and Cameron, 33, were in the fifth round of their light heavyweight contest when the former backed on the ropes. Both men then flipped over the top rope and landed heavily outside the ring.

They returned to their feet gingerly, but Whittaker, an Olympic silver medalist from the Tokyo Games, was in obvious discomfort. He left the venue in a wheelchair.

The fight was scored as a split draw, with two judges scoring it 58-57 each way and the third scorecard level at the time of the unusual incident.

Whittaker was taken to the medical tent inside the building to assess a right leg injury before an ambulance arrived to take him to a nearby hospital, according to a report on the DAZN broadcast.

The contest was taking place on the undercard of Dmitry Bivol's bout with Artur Beterbiev, a long-awaited clash between two undefeated light heavyweight world champions.