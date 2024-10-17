Open Extended Reactions

Most Valuable Promotions announced the three-fight preliminary card for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson on Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Shadasia Green (14-1, 11 KOs) will face undefeated Melinda Watpool (7-0, 2 KOs) for the vacant WBO super middleweight title. Green is currently ranked No. 1 by the WBO with Watpool sitting right behind her at No. 2.

This will be Green's second attempt at becoming a world champion. "The Sweet Terminator" fell short when she lost a unanimous decision to Franchon Crews Dezurn for the vacant WBC title in December 2023. Green, 35, bounced back with a win over Natasha Spence in July to set up another attempt at capturing championship gold.

The title was previously held by Savannah Marshall, who defeated Crews Dezurn in July 2023 to become the undisputed super middleweight champion. Marshall hasn't defended the titles since beating Crews Dezurn. Instead, she tried her hand in MMA in June and defeated Mirela Vargas by first-round TKO in her PFL debut.

"Less than a year after her first title shot, MVP's own Shadasia Green has fought her way back and is ready to claim the WBO world championship, but first she has to get through Melinda Watpool, who has her eyes on the prize," Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said in a statement. "We are proud to continue our commitment to showcasing women's boxing by featuring another title bout on this incredible card."

Rounding out the preliminary card will be the undefeated featherweight Bruce "Shu Shu" Carrington Jr. (13-0, 8 KOs) and lightweight Lucas "Prince" Bahdi (17-0, 15 KOs) in separate fights. Carrington Jr. will return to action after a majority decision victory over Sulaiman Segawa to face Australia's Dana Coolwell (13-2, 8 KOs) in a scheduled 8-round tilt between featherweights.

Bahdi steps back into the ring after delivering a knockout of the year contender when he stopped highly touted prospect H2O Sylve on the main card of Jake Paul's TKO win over Mike Perry in July. Bahdi was behind on all three scorecards before pulling off the massive upset. "Prince" will face Corey Marksman (10-0-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight battle.

The three-fight preliminary card will support Jake Paul's showdown with heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson and the highly anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Also featured will be Mario Barrios defending his WBC welterweight title against Abel Ramos and a 6-round super middleweight fight between MVP's first international signee Neeraj Goyat and Brazil's Whindersson Nunes.

The event will air live globally on Netflix.