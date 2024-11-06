Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: How to watch, rules, date, time, more

Open Extended Reactions

The anticipated boxing match between the legendary Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has been rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium (Netflix, 8 p.m. ET).

The bout was first scheduled for July 20 but was postponed after Tyson, who had a scare on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on May 26, and needed to receive medical attention, was advised to rest and to not return to training for a few weeks, according to a statement from MVP, Paul's promotional company.

"During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations," the statement read.

Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs), of Brooklyn, New York, is the youngest heavyweight to win a world title. At 20 years old, he defeated Trevor Berbick in 1986 by second-round TKO to win the WBC belt in Las Vegas. "The Baddest Man on the Planet" added the WBA belt in March 1987 and the IBF five months later to become undisputed champion. He made six defenses of the three belts until losing in a historic upset to James "Buster" Douglas by 10th-round KO in February 1990.

In February 1992, Tyson was convicted of rape and after serving less than three years in prison, returned to the ring. Tyson, who turns 58 in late June, was 6-5 with two no contests to end his career.

Paul (9-1, 6 KOs), of Cleveland, Ohio, but now living and training in Puerto Rico, started boxing professionally in 2020. He had six straight victories, four by stoppage, mostly against former MMA fighters. Paul, 26, lost a split decision to Tommy Fury in February 2023, but has won three straight fights since, including a first-round KO of Ryan Bourland in March.

The fight will be contested over eight two-minute rounds, with 14-ounce gloves and sanctioned as a professional bout by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations.

Where can I watch the Tyson-Paul fight card when the new date is announced?

The Tyson-Paul main card will be streamed on Netflix starting at 8 p.m. ET. The card includes a bout between two of the best women in boxing, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, in a 10-rounder for the undisputed junior welterweight championship; and the return of former middleweight world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., against former UFC fighter Darren Till, who's making his boxing debut, in a six-round light heavyweight fight.

Main card:

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, 8 rounds, heavyweights

Title fight: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, 10 rounds for Taylor's undisputed women's junior welterweight championship

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes, 6 rounds, middleweights

Title fight: Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos, 12 rounds, for Barrios' WBC welterweight title

Title fight: Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool, 10 rounds for the vacant WBO women's super middleweight title

Bruce "Shu Shu" Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell, 8 rounds, featherweights

Lucas Bahdi vs. Corey Marksman, 10 rounds, lightweights

Top Tyson-Paul stories: