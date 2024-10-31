How to watch, stream boxing on ESPN+: Conceicao vs. Foster, more

Open Extended Reactions

Robson Conceicao makes the first defense of his WBC junior lightweight title in a rematch against O'Shaquie Foster on Saturday night at Turning Stone Resort & Casino, in Verona, New York (ESPN+, 5:50 p.m. ET).

Conceicao (19-2-1, 9 KOs) defeated Foster by a controversial split decision in July to win the title.

"I thought it was a shutout," Foster said after the fight. "I thought it was an easy fight. I didn't get touched except with a headbutt. ... I want the rematch. They stole this from me."

Conceicao had challenged three times for world titles before winning the WBC belt. He lost a unanimous decision to Oscar Valdez in 2021 and Shakur Stevenson in 2022 and had a majority draw against Emanuel Navarrete in 2023.

Foster (22-3, 12 KOs) won the belt with an impressive unanimous decision victory over Rey Vargas in February 2023. He made two successful defenses before losing to Conceicao.

Also on Saturday, at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas, Floyd Schofield takes on Rene Tellez Giron in a 12-round lightweight bout (DAZN, 8 p.m. ET). Schofield (17-0, 12 KOs) is one of boxing's best young talents. After fighting four times last year, he's making his second appearance in the ring in 2024.

Tellez Giron (20-3, 13 KOs) has won three consecutive fights -- two by stoppage -- since losing a majority decision against Jose Matias Romero in June 2023.

In the co-main event, the best two flyweights in women's boxing will meet to crown an undisputed champion. Gabriela Fundora, ESPN's No. 2-ranked flyweight, puts her IBF world title against No. 1-ranked Gabriela Celeste Alaniz, the WBC, WBO and WBA champion.

Fundora (14-0, 6 KOs) won her title with a fifth-round KO of Arely Mucino in October 2023 and has made two successful defenses. Alaniz (15-1, 6 KOs) won the WBO belt with a seventh-round TKO of Tamara Elisabet Demarco in June 2022 but lost it against Marlen Esparza in July 2023. Alaniz defeated Esparza by split decision in a rematch back in April to win the belts.

At Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England, Liam Davis (16-0, 8 KOs) takes on Shabaz Masoud (13-0, 4 KOs) in a 12-round junior lightweight battle of unbeaten fighters. In the co-main event, former undisputed women's junior welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron (19-1, 8 KOs) faces Patricia Berghult (17-1, 4 KOs) for Cameron's WBC interim title (BT Sports in the UK).

Conceicao vs. Foster fight card on ESPN+:

Title fight: Robson Conceicao vs. O'Shaquie Foster, 12 rounds, for Conceicao's WBC junior lightweight title

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jesus Perez, 10 rounds, lightweights

Bryce Mills vs. Mike Ohan Jr., 8 rounds, junior welterweights

Abraham Nova vs. Humberto Galindo, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

Jahi Tucker vs. Quilisto Madera, 8 rounds, middleweights

Ali Feliz vs. Orlando Rashad Coulter, 6 rounds, heavyweights

Yan Santana vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, featherweights

Damian Knyba vs. Richard Lartey, 8 rounds, heavyweights

Schofield vs. Tellez Giron fight card:

Floyd Schofield vs. Rene Tellez Giron, 12 rounds, lightweights

Title fight: Gabriela Fundora vs. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz for the undisputed women's flyweight championship

Eric Tudor vs. Harold Eduardo Calderon, 10 rounds, welterweights

Bektemir Melikuziev vs. David Stevens, 10 rounds, super middleweights

Darius Fulghum vs. Christopher Pearson, 10 rounds, super middleweights

Davies vs. Masoud fight card:

Liam Davies vs. Shabaz Masoud, 12 rounds, junior lightweights

Chantelle Cameron vs. Patricia Berghult, 10 rounds, for Cameron's WBC women's interim junior welterweight title

Ezra Taylor vs. TBA, 10 rounds, light heavyweights

Ekow Essuman vs. Ben Vaughan, 10 rounds, welterweights

Eithan James vs. Jermaine Osbourne-Edwards, 10 rounds, welterweights

Eoghan Lavin vs. Remi Scholer, 4 rounds, middleweights

Drew Limond vs. Paul Cummings, 4 rounds, junior middleweights

Bradley Thompson vs. Sean Jackson, 4 rounds, junior bantamweights

Mykyle Ahmed vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior bantamweights

