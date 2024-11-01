Take a look at the important notes when Jake Paul and Mike Tyson face off in the ring on Nov. 15. (0:50)

Getting into the ring with Mike Tyson is likely too intimidating for most boxing fans, but high rollers looking to get closer to the action than ever before can do so by spending $2 million for ringside apron seats to his Nov. 15 fight with Jake Paul.

On Friday, consulting firm Elevate unveiled renderings of its premium hospitality package for the fight, a 10-ticket "MVP Owner's Experience" that will seat two people in a private suite less than 6 feet from the action at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The ringside apron suite at Tyson's first professional fight in 19 years is the closest to the ring that patron seating has ever been approved by Texas boxing regulators, according to Elevate, and features premium leather chairs.

Among the other perks are a prefight locker room visit with Tyson and Paul, a chance to be onstage during the weigh-in, autographed gloves from both boxers, and a personal concierge and security detail during the week.

In terms of admission, in addition to the ringside apron suite, the package includes four seats in each of the first two rows of the 80,000-seat venue that is home to the Dallas Cowboys.

Most Valuable Promotions, which Paul founded in 2021 with Nakisa Bidarian, previously announced its partnership with Elevate to sell the MVP Owner's Experience and other hospitality packages for the fight.

Tyson, a 58-year-old fighter who has a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts, was once one of the most feared heavyweight boxers in history. Paul, a 27-year-old YouTube influencer-turned-boxer, has a 9-1 record.

Ticket prices to the highly anticipated boxing match are available for as low as $37 on SeatGeek, the official online broker for the fight, while three ringside seats were listed at $50,000 apiece.