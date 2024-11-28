Open Extended Reactions

Conor Benn has been cleared to fight in the United Kingdom after UK Anti-Doping announced it will not appeal the decision by the National Anti-Doping Panel (NADP) to lift Benn's ban to fight in the UK.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has a separate right of appeal and an extended deadline of 21 days to file any appeal over the NADP ruling to end Benn's suspension for fighting in the UK after he tested positive for a banned substance prior to his canceled fight with Chris Eubank Jr. in October 2022.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) also confirmed Thursday that it will not be appealing the decision of the NADP and is expected to grant Benn a license to box in the UK for the first time since April 2022.

Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) failed two drugs tests conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) before he was due to face English rival Eubank, a high-profile encounter in the UK which is now likely for 2025.

Benn, 28, tested positive for the female fertility drug clomifene, which is banned inside and outside competition by the WADA.

The NAPD, the UK's independent tribunal responsible for adjudicating anti-doping disputes in sport, and the BBBofC banned Benn after his two positive test results, however the welterweight contender has since twice fought in non-title bouts outside of the UK.

Conor Benn has been cleared to fight in the UK after doping offences. Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images

Benn, who lives in Essex, has most recently been talking up a world title shot against WBC welterweight champion Marios Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) from Texas, and said Wednesday via social media: "It's the fight I've instructed my team to make."

Barrios had to get off the canvas to scrape a draw with Abel Ramos earlier this month and Benn is yet to fight for a world title.

Middleweight Eubank (34-3, 25 KOs) clashed in the ring with Benn following a comfortable win in Saudi Arabia in October.

Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, the fathers of Chris Jr. and Conor, had two epic encounters in 1990 and 1993, and the clash would generate huge interest in the UK.