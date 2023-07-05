Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. While the Buccaneers championship window appears to have closed, Tampa Bay is ready to embrace change with Tom Brady retired and journeyman Baker Mayfield ready to take the reins under center. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more. For information on all 32 teams, click here for our complete NFL betting review and 2023 previews. 2022 betting data and 2023 betting lines are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook."

Buccaneers 2022 season in review

2022 win total: 11.5

2022 team record: 8-9

2022 record ATS: 4-12-1 (32nd)

2022 team overs*: 6-11-0 (T-26th)

Did you know? The Buccaneers had the worst ATS record in the NFL last season (4-12-1). The .250 cover percentage was tied for the worst by any team in the last eight seasons.

Buccaneers look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 6.5

Odds to make the playoffs? +400 (30th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +8000 (T-27th)

What has changed on the Buccaneers roster since last season?

Buccaneers 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Buccaneers at Vikings -7 Week 2: Bears -1 at Buccaneers Week 3: Eagles -6.5 at Buccaneers Week 4: Buccaneers at Saints -4.5 Week 5: bye week Week 6: Lions -4 at Buccaneers Week 7: Falcons -1 at Buccaneers Week 8: Buccaneers at Bills -10 Week 9: Buccaneers at Texans -1 Week 10: Titans at Buccaneers (Pick em) Week 11: Buccaneers at 49ers -7.5 Week 12: Buccaneers at Colts -1.5 Week 13: Panthers at Buccaneers -1 Week 14: Buccaneers at Falcons -3 Week 15: Buccaneers at Packers -4 Week 16: Jaguars -4 at Buccaneers Week 17: Saints -2.5 at Buccaneers Week 18: Buccaneers at Panthers NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks:

• DL Calijah Kancey

• T Cody Mauch

• DL YaYa Diaby

Key additions:

• QB Baker Mayfield

• DT Greg Gaines

• S Ryan Neal

• RB Chase Edmonds

• OC Dave Canales

Key departures:

• QB Tom Brady (retired)

• S Mike Edwards

• CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

• G Shaq Mason

• DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

• S Keanu Neal

• TE Cameron Brate

• OT Donovan Smith

• DE Carl Nassib

• S Logan Ryan

• DT Akiem Hicks

• RB Leonard Fournette

• DE William Gholston

• WR Scotty Miller

• TE Kyle Rudolph

• RB Giovani Bernard

• WR Julio Jones

• OC Byron Leftwich

Favorite futures for 2023

Bucs under 6.5 wins

The Bucs won the NFC South with an 8-9 record last season, but the Tom Brady era is over. Tampa Bay went on the hunt for a quarterback and landed Baker Mayfield on a one-year deal. Recall Mayfield had 10 touchdowns to 8 INT with 2,163 passing yards in 12 games last season. Not to mention, he posted 1-6 record in his seven games with the Panthers and finished 2-3 with the Rams. Mayfield was all over the place and this season shouldn't be much different, especially under first-time offensive coordinator Dave Canales. There is a reason the Rams sit with the third best odds to end the season with the worst record. The NFC South is a weak division and will continue to be weak, facing the AFC South and NFC North this upcoming season. The last time the Bucs finished with fewer than seven wins was in 2018 when Tampa Bay went 5-11, and I expect this season to go under the projected total. -- Erin Dolan

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.