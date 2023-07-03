Cincinnati Bengals 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Joe Fortenbaugh breaks down why the Cincinnati Bengals could see a decrease in wins compared to last season. (0:47)

Check out how the Cincinnati Bengals fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. Led Joe Burrow, the Bengals are attempting to reach the Super Bowl for the second time in three years. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more.

Bengals 2022 season in review

2022 win total: 9.5

2022 team record: 12-4

2022 record ATS: 12-4-0 (2nd)

2022 team overs*: 6-9-1 (23rd)

Did you know? Burrow is 32-17 against the spread in his career, including the playoffs, the fourth-best mark by any quarterback in the Super Bowl era with at least 20 starts. Since drafting Burrow in 2020, the Bengals are 36-20 ATS including the playoffs, the best record in the NFL.

Bengals look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 11.5

Odds to make the playoffs? -350 (4th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +1000 (5th)

What has changed on the Bengals roster since last season?

Bengals 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Bengals -2.5 at Browns Week 2: Ravens at Bengals -3.5 Week 3: Rams at Bengals -8 Week 4: Bengals -6 at Titans Week 5: Bengals -7.5 at Cardinals Week 6: Seahawks at Bengals -4 Week 7: Bye Week Week 8: Bengals at 49ers -1 Week 9: Bills at Bengals -1 Week 10: Texans at Bengals -10 Week 11: Bengals -1 at Ravens Week 12: Steelers at Bengals -5 Week 13: Bengals -1 at Jaguars Week 14: Colts at Bengals -9 Week 15: Vikings at Bengals -6 Week 16: Bengals -3 at Steelers Week 17: Bengals at Chiefs -3.5 Week 18: Browns at Bengals NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks

• DE Myles Murphy

• DB DJ Turner

• DB Jordan Battle

• WR Charlie Jones

Key additions

• OT Orlando Brown Jr.

• S Nick Scott

• TE Irv Smith Jr.

• G Cody Ford

• CB Sidney Jones IV

Key departures

• S Jessie Bates III

• S Vonn Bell

• RB Samaje Perine

• TE Hayden Hurst

• CB Eli Apple

• CB Tre Flowers

Favorite futures for 2023

Bengals under 11.5 wins

Of the three teams with a win total of 11.5 for the 2023 season (highest in the league), I think the Bengals have the hardest path and are the least likely to reach the over. I think the AFC North is going to be extremely competitive this season and the Bengals will be playing a first-place schedule. There are more paths to the under than the over in my estimation. 11-6 is still a really good record and may be what it takes to win the AFC North this year. -- Tyler Fulghum

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.