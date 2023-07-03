Green Bay Packers 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Anita Marks explains why she believes the Chicago Bears will much be improved when they take on the Packers in Week 1. (0:50)

Check out how the Green Bay Packers fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. The Packers enter a new era with QB Jordan Love starting under center..Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more.

Packers 2022 season in review

2022 win total: 11.0

2022 team record: 8-9

2022 record ATS: 8-9-0 (T-16th)

2022 team overs*: 8-9-0 (T-10th)

Did you know? The Packers have their longest Super Bowl odds (50-1) and lowest win total (7.5) since 2007, which was the last time the Packers entered a season without Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback. Despite going 8-9 ATS last season, the Packers still have the best ATS record in the NFL since Matt LaFleur's first season in 2019 (40-26).

Packers look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 7.5

Odds to make the playoffs? +170 (20th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +5000 (T-20th)

What has changed on the Packers roster since last season?

Packers 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Packers at Bears -2.5 Week 2: Packers at Falcons -1.5 Week 3: Saints at Packers -1.5 Week 4: Lions -1 at Packers Week 5: Packers at Raiders -1 Week 6: bye week Week 7: Packers at Broncos -3 Week 8: Vikings at Packers (Pick em) Week 9: Rams at Packers -3 Week 10: Packers at Steelers -3 Week 11: Chargers -2 at Packers Week 12: Packers at Lions -4 Week 13: Chiefs -5 at Packers Week 14: Packers at Giants -2 Week 15: Buccaneers at Packers -4 Week 16: Packers -1 at Panthers Week 17: Packers at Vikings -3 Week 18: Bears at Packers NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks

• DL Lukas Van Ness

• TE Luke Musgrave

• WR Jayden Reed

• TE Tucker Kraft

• DE Colby Wooden

Key additions

• S Tarvarius Moore

• LS Matthew Orzech

Key departures

• QB Aaron Rodgers

• WR Allen Lazard

• DT Jarran Reed

• TE Robert Tonyan

• LB Krys Barnes

• DE Dean Lowry

• WR Randall Cobb

• TE Marcedes Lewis

• K Mason Crosby

• FS Adrian Amos

Favorite futures for 2023

Under 7.5 wins.

This is Green Bay's lowest win total since 2007. We could see a down year as they adjust to life after Aaron Rodgers. The Packers ended last season with eight wins and that was with Aaron Rodgers under center. Jordan Love is taking over an offense that struggled last season and the Packers defense was mediocre at best. Green Bay is only favored in four games this season and will to face one of the toughest divisions in football, the AFC West, and the NFC North is not a cake walk either. The Lions went 9-8 and finished second in the division, the Vikings are coming off a 13-win season and the Bears could take a step forward after Justin Fields' strong sophomore campaign. -- Erin Dolan

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.