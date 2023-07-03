Kansas City Chiefs 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Tyler Fulghum lays out why he likes the Kansas City Chiefs to go over their projected 11.5 wins in 2023. (0:40)

Check out how the Kansas City Chiefs fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. Can Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs become the first back-to-back Super Bowl winners since 2005? Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more.

2022 win total: 10.5

2022 team record: 14-3

2022 record ATS: 7-10-0 (T-25th)

2022 team overs*: 8-9-0 (T-10th)

Did you know? Since Andy Reid was hired prior to the 2013 season, the Chiefs have gone over their win total in nine of ten seasons. The only exception was in 2021 when the Chiefs went 12-5, under their win total of 12.5.

Chiefs look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 11.5

Odds to make the playoffs? -450 (2nd)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +600 (1st)

What has changed on the Chiefs roster since last season?

Chiefs 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Lions at Chiefs -7 Week 2: Chiefs -3 at Jaguars Week 3: Bears at Chiefs -9.5 Week 4: Chiefs -2 at Jets Week 5: Chiefs -5 at Vikings Week 6: Broncos at Chiefs -7.5 Week 7: Chargers at Chiefs -6 Week 8: Chiefs -3.5 at Broncos Week 9: Dolphins at Chiefs -4.5 (Frankfurt) Week 10: bye week Week 11: Eagles at Chiefs -3.5 Week 12: Chiefs -5.5 at Raiders Week 13: Chiefs -5 at Packers Week 14: Bills at Chiefs -4 Week 15: Chiefs -6 at Patriots Week 16: Raiders at Chiefs -9.5 Week 17: Bengals at Chiefs -3.5 Week 18: Chiefs at Chargers NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks

• DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

• WR Rashee Rice

• OL Wanya Morris

• DB Chamarri Conner

Key additions

• OT Jawaan Taylor

• LB Drue Tranquill

• DE Charles Omenihu

• S Mike Edwards

• DT Byron Cowart

• WR Richie James

Key departures

• OT Orlando Brown Jr.

• OT Andrew Wylie

• WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

• WR Mecole Hardman Jr.

• S Juan Thornhill

• DT Khalen Saunders

Favorite futures for 2023

Under 4.5 division wins (-130).

Given the nature in which Kansas City has run roughshod over the AFC West in recent years, I can sense your trepidation in backing this selection. But there's reason to believe the Chiefs could get caught in a couple schedule traps this season. For starters, Mahomes and company play Denver twice in a three-week stretch which, historically, favors the loser of the first game in the rematch. Additionally, the team's first encounter with the Raiders comes off a Monday night game against Philadelphia while their second meeting will take place with the Silver & Black coming off 10 days rest. Remember, under bets always benefit from injuries as well, should something happen to any of the key members of the Kansas City roster. -- Joe Fortenbaugh

Kadarius Toney over 5.5 touchdowns (+110).

Mahomes loves this guy. Look no further than the fact that Toney scored two touchdowns on just 17 regular season targets from Mahomes, not to mention a touchdown in the Super Bowl on his only target of the game. Injuries are certainly a major concern, but we don't need Toney to play 17 games in order to find paydirt six times. -- Fortenbaugh

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.