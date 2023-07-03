Detroit Lions 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the Detroit Lions fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. The Lions hope to make a playoff appearance for the first time since 2016. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more.

Lions 2022 season in review

2022 win total: 6.5

2022 team record: 9-8

2022 record ATS: 12-5-0 (3rd)

2022 team overs*: 10-7-0 (T-2nd)

Did you know? This is the first time the Lions have ever entered a season favored to win the NFC North (since 2002). Their win total of 9.5 is their highest entering a season in over 30 seasons according to SportsOddsHistory.com. Under Dan Campbell, the Lions are 23-11 ATS, tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the best mark in the NFL in that span.

Lions look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 9.5

Odds to make the playoffs? -170 (9th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +2500 (T-9th)

What has changed on the Lions roster since last season?

Lions 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Lions at Chiefs -7 Week 2: Seahawks at Lions -3 Week 3: Falcons at Lions -5 Week 4: Lions -1 at Packers Week 5: Panthers at Lions -6 Week 6: Lions -4 at Buccaneers Week 7: Lions at Ravens -3 Week 8: Raiders at Lions -4 Week 9: bye week Week 10: Lions at Chargers -3 Week 11: Bears at Lions -4.5 Week 12: Packers at Lions -4 Week 13: Lions -1 at Saints Week 14: Lions -1 at Bears Week 15: Broncos at Lions -2.5 Week 16: Lions at Vikings -1 Week 17: Lions at Cowboys -3 Week 18: Vikings at Lions NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks

• RB Jahmyr Gibbs

• LB Jack Campbell

• TE Sam LaPorta

• DB Brian Branch

• QB Hendon Hooker

Key additions

• CB Cameron Sutton

• CB Emmanuel Moseley

• S C.J. Gardner-Johnson

• G Graham Glasgow

• RB David Montgomery

• WR Marvin Jones Jr.

• LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Key departures

• RB Jamaal Williams

• WR DJ Chark

• CB Amani Oruwariye

• CB Jeff Okudah

• CB Mike Hughes

• S DeShon Elliott

• LB Chris Board

• OL Evan Brown

Favorite futures for 2023

Lions to not make the playoffs (+140)

I'll bite on this price. I think that the Lions are probably one of the top-7 rosters in the NFC however, it's still the Lions and they still don't have a proof of concept. I think we're getting a little ahead of ourselves with them. If the price for them to make the playoffs was closer to -130 or -135 then I'd be more interested in betting on this team than fading them. -- Tyler Fulghum

Jared Goff over 3950.5 passing yards

Goff threw for 4,438 yards last season, so we aren't asking all that much here. For the over bet to cash, Goff would need to average 232.4 passing yards per game over a 17-game season, which is something he's accomplished in five of the past six years. In the one season he didn't average at least 232.4 passing yards per game, he came in just a bit short at 231.8 yards per game. Take note that the Lions play one outdoor contest (December 10 at Chicago) after the month of October. -- Joe Fortenbaugh

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.