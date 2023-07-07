New York Giants 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the New York Giants fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. After making the playoffs in 2022, the Giants look to build off of that momentum and continue to compete in the NFC East. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more. For information on all 32 teams, click here for our complete NFL betting review and 2023 previews. 2022 betting data and 2023 betting lines are courtesy of Caesars sportsbook."

Giants 2022 season in review

2022 Win total: 0.559

2022 team record: 9-7-1

2022 record ATS: 13-4-0 (1st)

2022 team overs*: 7-10-0 (T-18th)

Did you know? The Giants were 13-4 against the spread last season, the best record in the NFL, including going 10-2 ATS as underdogs. They went over their win total of seven after having gone under the total in five straight seasons and eight of the previous nine seasons.

Giants look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 7.5

Odds to make the playoffs? +140 (19th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +4000 (T-15th)

What has changed on the Giants roster since last season?

Giants 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Cowboys -3 at Giants Week 2: Giants -4 at Cardinals Week 3: Giants at 49ers -5.5 Week 4: Seahawks at Giants -1 Week 5: Giants at Dolphins -5 Week 6: Giants at Bills -7 Week 7: Commanders at Giants -2 Week 8: Jets -1.5 at Giants Week 9: Giants at Raiders -2 Week 10: Giants at Cowboys -5 Week 11: Giants at Commanders -1 Week 12: Patriots at Giants -1.5 Week 13: Bye Week Week 14: Packers at Giants -2 Week 15: Giants at Saints -2.5 Week 16: Giants at Eagles -7.5 Week 17: Rams at Giants -4 Week 18: Eagles at Giants NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks

• CB Deonte Banks

• C John Michael Schmitz

• WR Jalin Hyatt

• RB Eric Gray

Key Additions

• TE Darren Waller

• LB Bobby Okereke

• WR Parris Campbell

• CB Amani Oruwariye

• DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

• CB Bobby McCain

• WR Jeff Smith

• WR Jamison Crowder

Key Departures

• C Jon Feliciano

• S Julian Love

• OL Nick Gates

• WR Richie James

• CB Fabian Moreau

• LB Oshane Ximines

• LB Jaylon Smith

• S Landon Collins

• DT Justin Ellis

Favorite futures for 2023

Under 7.5 wins.

I will be keeping an eye on the Saquon Barkley situation. If he were not to play it would really hurt New York. There is incentive for both parties to come to some sort of agreement and they have until July 17 to agree on a new deal. Barkley is critical to the Giants' offense. He rushed for over 1,312 yards, the fourth-most rushing in the NFL last season. If the Giants and Barkley are unable to come to an agreement Barkley has said he will at least contemplate sitting out the season. The Giants have the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys in their division and lost both games to them last season. New York is favored in only four of 12 games before their Week 13 bye and five games overall. -- Erin Dolan

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.