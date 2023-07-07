Tennessee Titans 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Erin Dolan breaks down why she thinks Derrick Henry will have an outstanding season for the Titans. (0:26)

Check out how the Tennessee Titans fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. The Titans look to bounce back after a rough 2022 season which led to the departure of GM Jon Robinson and OC Todd Downing. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more.

2022 Win total: 9.5

2022 team record: 7-10

2022 record ATS: 9-7-1 (8th)

2022 team overs*: 5-12-0 (T-29th)

Did you know? The Titans are 19-13 outright as at least 3-point underdogs under Mike Vrabel, the most wins and best winning percentage by any team since 2018. The Titans are 20-18 outright as underdogs under Vrabel.

Titans look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 7.5

Odds to make the playoffs? +250 (T-24th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +10000 (29th)

What has changed on the Titans roster since last season?

Titans 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Titans at Saints -3.5 Week 2: Chargers -3.5 at Titans Week 3: Titans at Browns -3.5 Week 4: Bengals -6 at Titans Week 5: Titans at Colts -1 Week 6: Ravens -5.5 at Titans (London) Week 7: Bye Week Week 8: Falcons at Titans -1 Week 9: Titans at Steelers -3.5 Week 10: Titans at Buccaneers (Pick em) Week 11: Titans at Jaguars -5 Week 12: Panthers at Titans -1 Week 13: Colts at Titans -2 Week 14: Titans at Dolphins -7 Week 15: Texans at Titans -3 Week 16: Seahawks -2 at Titans Week 17: Titans -1 at Texans Week 18: Jaguars at Titans NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks:

• OL Peter Skoronski,

• QB Will Levis

• RB Tyjae Spears

• TE Josh Whyle

Key additions:

• OT Andre Dillard

• DE Arden Key

• CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

• LB Azeez Al-Shaair

• OL Daniel Brunskill

• OC Tim Kelly

Key departures:

• WR Robert Woods

• G Nate Davis

• LB David Long Jr.

• TE Austin Hooper

• OL Dennis Daley

• QB Joshua Dobbs

• LT Taylor Lewan (released)

• LB Zach Cunningham (released)

• OC Todd Downing

Favorite futures for 2023

Derrick Henry over 9.5 rushing touchdowns

Henry hit over this mark in each of the past five seasons, averaging 13.6 touchdowns per season in that stretch. The Titans' offense runs through Henry. Last season he had 349 carries for 1,538 rushing yards in 16 games played. The next closest running back was Dontrell Hilliard with 22 carries and 145 rushing yards and the top receiver was Robert Woods with 527 receiving yards. Henry is a former Offensive Player of the Year (2021) and has the third-most career touchdowns of any active skill player with 81. Only Mike Evans and Davante Adams are ahead of him. I don't trust Tennessee's QB situation, so I expect another strong season from Henry. -- Erin Dolan

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.