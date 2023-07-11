Indianapolis Colts 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Erin Dolan explains why she likes the over for the Colts' win total this NFL season. (0:32)

Check out how the Indianapolis Colts fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more.

Colts 2022 season in review

2022 Win total: 10

2022 team record: 4-12-1

2022 record ATS: 6-11-0 (30th)

2022 team overs*: 7-10-0 (T-18th)

Did you know? No team has been worse in Week 1 recently than the Colts. Over the past 15 seasons, the Colts are 1-13-1 ATS and 2-13 outright in Week 1, including 0-7-1 outright and ATS since 2015.

Colts look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 6.5

Odds to make the playoffs? +320 (28th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +12500 (30th)

What has changed on the Colts roster since last season?

Colts 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Jaguars -3.5 at Colts Week 2: Colts at Texans (Pick em) Week 3: Colts at Ravens -7 Week 4: Rams at Colts (Pick em) Week 5: Titans at Colts -1 Week 6: Colts at Jaguars -6 Week 7: Browns -2.5 at Colts Week 8: Saints -1 at Colts Week 9: Colts at Panthers -2.5 Week 10: Colts at Patriots -3.5 (Frankfurt) Week 11: Bye Week Week 12: Buccaneers at Colts -1.5 Week 13: Colts at Titans -2 Week 14: Colts at Bengals -9 Week 15: Steelers -2 at Colts Week 16: Colts at Falcons -3 Week 17: Raiders -1.5 at Colts Week 18: Texans at Colts NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks:

• QB Anthony Richardson

• CB Julius Brents

• WR Josh Downs

• OT Blake Freeland

Key additions:

• LB Samson Ebukam

• DT Taven Bryan

• WR Isaiah McKenzie

• QB Gardner Minshew

• RB Darrynton Evans

• HC Shane Steichen

• OC Jim Bob Cooter

Key departures:

• CB Stephon Gilmore

• WR Parris Campbell

• G Matt Pryor

• LB Bobby Okereke

• CB Brandon Facyson

• DT Byron Cowart

• DE Yannick Ngakoue

• S Rodney McLeod

• HC Frank Reich

• OC Marcus Brady

Favorite futures for 2023

Over 6.5 wins

The Colts went 4-12-1 last season, have a new head coach in former Eagles OC Shane Steichen and a new starting QB, Anthony Richardson. Steichen had success with the Eagles, helping lead Philadelphia to the Super Bowl and Justin Herbert also thrived in Steichen's offense. Jim Bob Cooter also joins the Colts staff in Indianapolis after helping develop Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville. Lawrence finished the last season with the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL. At the end of the day win totals come down to schedule and the Colts play one of the softest in the league this year. I would lean toward the over here. -- Erin Dolan