Indianapolis Colts 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the Indianapolis Colts fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more.
Colts 2022 season in review
2022 Win total: 10
2022 team record: 4-12-1
2022 record ATS: 6-11-0 (30th)
2022 team overs*: 7-10-0 (T-18th)
Did you know? No team has been worse in Week 1 recently than the Colts. Over the past 15 seasons, the Colts are 1-13-1 ATS and 2-13 outright in Week 1, including 0-7-1 outright and ATS since 2015.
Colts look-ahead to 2023
2023 win total: 6.5
Odds to make the playoffs? +320 (28th)
Odds to win Super Bowl: +12500 (30th)
What has changed on the Colts roster since last season?
Key draft picks:
• QB Anthony Richardson
• CB Julius Brents
• WR Josh Downs
• OT Blake Freeland
Key additions:
• LB Samson Ebukam
• DT Taven Bryan
• WR Isaiah McKenzie
• QB Gardner Minshew
• RB Darrynton Evans
• HC Shane Steichen
• OC Jim Bob Cooter
Key departures:
• CB Stephon Gilmore
• WR Parris Campbell
• G Matt Pryor
• LB Bobby Okereke
• CB Brandon Facyson
• DT Byron Cowart
• DE Yannick Ngakoue
• S Rodney McLeod
• HC Frank Reich
• OC Marcus Brady
Favorite futures for 2023
Over 6.5 wins
The Colts went 4-12-1 last season, have a new head coach in former Eagles OC Shane Steichen and a new starting QB, Anthony Richardson. Steichen had success with the Eagles, helping lead Philadelphia to the Super Bowl and Justin Herbert also thrived in Steichen's offense. Jim Bob Cooter also joins the Colts staff in Indianapolis after helping develop Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville. Lawrence finished the last season with the eighth-most passing yards in the NFL. At the end of the day win totals come down to schedule and the Colts play one of the softest in the league this year. I would lean toward the over here. -- Erin Dolan
*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.