New Orleans Saints 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Antia Marks breaks down why she is picking the Saints to win the NFC South and win over 9.5 games. (1:14)

Check out how the New Orleans Saints fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. After a disappointing year last season, the Saints added QB Derek Carr in free agency as the team looks to take control of a fairly weak NFC South this year. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more.

Saints 2022 season in review

2022 Win total: 8.5

2022 team record: 7-10

2022 record ATS: 7-10-0 (T-25th)

2022 team overs*: 6-11-0 (T-26th)

Did you know? Out of 193 coaches in the Super Bowl era to coach at least 40 regular-season games, Dennis Allen is the only one with a cover percentage below 40 percent (21-32 ATS, .396).

Saints look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 9.5

Odds to make the playoffs? -180 (8th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +3500 (T-13th)

What has changed on the Saints roster since last season?

Saints 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Titans at Saints -3.5 Week 2: Saints at Panthers -1 Week 3: Saints at Packers -1.5 Week 4: Buccaneers at Saints -4.5 Week 5: Saints at Patriots -3 Week 6: Saints -3 at Texans Week 7: Jaguars at Saints -1 Week 8: Saints -1 at Colts Week 9: Bears at Saints -3 Week 10: Saints at Vikings -3 Week 11: Bye Week Week 12: Saints -1 at Falcons Week 13: Lions -1 at Saints Week 14: Panthers at Saints -3 Week 15: Giants at Saints -2.5 Week 16: Saints at Rams -1 Week 17: Saints -2.5 at Buccaneers Week 18: Falcons at Saints NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks:

• DT Bryan Bresee

• EDGE Isaiah Foskey

• RB Kendre Miller

• OT Nick Saldiveri

Key additions:

• QB Derek Carr

• S Johnathan Abram

• RB Jamaal Williams

• DT Khalen Saunders

• DT Nathan Shepherd

• CB Lonnie Johnson Jr.

• WR Bryan Edwards

• OL Storm Norton

• CB Ugo Amadi

• DC Joe Woods

Key departures:

• QB Andy Dalton

• DE Marcus Davenport

• LB Kaden Elliss

• DT David Onyemata

• WR Marquez Callaway

• DT Shy Tuttle

• DE Kentavius Street

• RB Mark Ingram II

• WR Jarvis Landry

• CB P.J. Williams

• CB Chris Harris Jr.

• S Daniel Sorensen

• DC Kris Richard and Ryan Nielsen

Favorite futures for 2023

Saints to win the NFC South (+120)

The Saints are a playoff ready team. They wouldn't have brought in Derek Carr and gave him a four-year, $150 million deal if they weren't. The NFC South is wide open with the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers dealing with a subpar quarterback situation this season. Desmond Ridder is entering his second year, Bryce Young will be a rookie, and Baker Mayfield is a journeyman. While Alvin Kamara's status for this season is still up in the air, the Saints are stacked in the backfield with the additions of Jaamal Williams, and Kendre Miller. Defensively, the Saints ranked in the top 5 last season and should only improve with a healthy Marshon Lattimore. New Orleans comes into 2023 with the easiest schedule (zero teams ranked in the top 5) and have a rest advantage in four games this season. -- Anita Marks

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.