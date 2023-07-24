Dallas Cowboys 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Erin Dolan explains why she is taking the over 9.5 wins for the Cowboys for the 2023 NFL season. (0:32)

Check out how the Dallas Cowboys fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. After securing yet another 12-win season in 2022, the Cowboys made some changes in the offseason after former OC Kellen Moore headed west to Los Angeles. The team did add some help on offense and defense acquiring WR Brandin Cooks and CB Stephon Gilmore.

Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more. For information on all 32 teams, click here for our complete NFL betting review and 2023 previews.

2022 betting data and 2023 betting lines are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Cowboys 2022 season in review

2022 Win total: 10.5

2022 team record: 12-5

2022 record ATS: 10-7-0 (7th)

2022 team overs*: 9-8-0 (T-6th)

Did you know? The Cowboys have been dominant in division games, going an NFL-best 34-19-1 ATS over the last decade. Dak Prescott is 24-9-1 ATS in division games, the best record by any quarterback in the Super Bowl era (minimum 20 games)

Cowboys look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 9.5

Odds to make the playoffs? -210 (T-6th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +1500 (T-6th)

What has changed on the Cowboys roster since last season?

Cowboys 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Cowboys -3 at Giants Week 2: Jets at Cowboys -2.5 Week 3: Cowboys -7 at Cardinals Week 4: Patriots at Cowboys -6 Week 5: Cowboys at 49ers -2 Week 6: Cowboys at Chargers -1 Week 7: Bye Week Week 8: Rams at Cowboys -7 Week 9: Cowboys at Eagles -3.5 Week 10: Giants at Cowboys -5 Week 11: Cowboys -3.5 at Panthers Week 12: Commanders at Cowboys -6 Week 13: Seahawks at Cowboys -3.5 Week 14: Eagles at Cowboys (Pick em) Week 15: Cowboys at Bills -4 Week 16: Cowboys at Dolphins -1.5 Week 17: Lions at Cowboys -3 Week 18: Cowboys at Commanders NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks:

• DT Mazi Smith

• TE Luke Schoonmaker

• LB DeMarvion Overshown

• EDGE Viliami Fehoko

Key additions:

• CB Stephon Gilmore

• WR Brandin Cooks

• OL Chuma Edoga

• RB Ronald Jones

Key departures:

• TE Dalton Schultz

• OL Connor McGovern

• WR Noah Brown

• RB Ezekiel Elliott

• OL Terence Steele

• LB Anthony Barr

• CB Anthony Brown

Favorite futures for 2023

Cowboys over 9.5 wins.

Dak Prescott only played in 12 regular season games last season due to injury, but Dallas still logged back-to-back 12-win regular seasons. For the Cowboys to hit over this mark, Prescott needs to stay healthy and limit his turnovers. Mike McCarthy needs to prove that he can call plays after Kellen Moore left for the Rams, given McCarthy wants to run the offense differently. The Cowboys will need to lean on their defense and the offensive personnel added this offseason. -- Erin Dolan

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.