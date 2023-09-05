Week 2 of the 2023 college football season continues with plenty of enticing matchups. After blowing past Navy and Tennessee State, Sam Hartman and Notre Dame (-7.5) face their first test of the season against NC State. Week 2 also brings two ranked matchups: Running back Quinshon Judkins and Ole Miss face last year's surprise darling, Tulane, led by quarterback Michael Pratt. And in a prime-time showdown on ESPN, Alabama (-7) squares off with Texas at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Here are all of the betting lines, money lines and totals for Week 2 of the college football season.
All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.
Nebraska at No. 22 Colorado
Saturday noon ET, Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado
Line: Colorado (-3.5)
Money line: Colorado (-170), Nebraska (+143)
Total: 57.5 points
Ball State at No. 1 Georgia
Saturday noon ET on SEC Network, Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia
Line: Georgia (-42)
Total: 53.0 points
Youngstown State at No. 5 Ohio State
Saturday noon ET, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Line: TBD
Money line: TBD
Total: TBD
Delaware at No. 7 Penn State
Saturday noon ET, Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania
Line: TBD
Money line: TBD
Total: TBD
No. 10 Notre Dame at NC State
Saturday noon ET on ABC, Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, North Carolina
Line: Notre Dame (-7.5)
Money line: Notre Dame (-292), NC State (+235)
Total: 51.0 points
No. 12 Utah at Baylor
Saturday noon ET on ESPN, McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas
Line: Utah (-7)
Money line: Utah (-278), Baylor (+222)
Total: 47.5 points
Troy at No. 15 Kansas State
Saturday noon ET, Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas
Line: Kansas State (-15.5)
Money line: Kansas State (-800), Troy (+550)
Total: 50.5 points
Charleston Southern at No. 25 Clemson
Saturday 2:15 p.m. ET on ACC Network, Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina
Line: TBD
Money line: TBD
Total: TBD
UNLV at No. 2 Michigan
Saturday 2:15 p.m. ET, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan
Line: Michigan (-36)
Total: 57.5 points
No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 24 Tulane
Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana
Line: Ole Miss (-7)
Money line: Ole Miss (-305), Tulane (+240)
Total: 64.0 points
No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami
Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Line: Texas A&M (-4)
Money line: Texas A&M (-195), Miami (+162)
Total: 51.0 points
Iowa at Iowa State
Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET, Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa
Line: Iowa (-4)
Money line: Iowa (-190), Iowa State (+158)
Total: 36.5 points
Tulsa at No. 8 Washington
Saturday 5 p.m. ET, Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington
Line: Washington (-34)
Total: 64.5 points
Austin Peay at No. 9 Tennessee
Saturday 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+/SEC Network, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee
Line: TBD
Money line: TBD
Total: TBD
Appalachian State at No. 17 North Carolina
Saturday 5:15 p.m. ET on ACC Network, Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Line: North Carolina (-18)
Money line: North Carolina (-900), Appalachian State (+600)
Total: 60.5 points
Lafayette at No. 21 Duke
Saturday 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+/ACC Network, Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, North Carolina
Line: TBD
Money line: TBD
Total: TBD
SMU at No. 18 Oklahoma
Saturday 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma
Line: Oklahoma (-16.5)
Money line: Oklahoma (-800), SMU (+550)
Total: 70.5 points
No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama
Saturday 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Line: Alabama (-7)
Money line: Alabama (-278), Texas (+222)
Total: 56.0 points
No. 13 Oregon at Texas Tech
Saturday 7 p.m. ET, Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas
Line: Oregon (-6.5)
Money line: Oregon (-260), Texas Tech (+210)
Total: 67.0 points
Grambling at No. 14 LSU
Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network/ESPN+, Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Line: TBD
Money line: TBD
Total: TBD
No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington State
Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Martin Stadium, Pullman, Washington
Line: Wisconsin (-6.5)
Money line: Wisconsin (-220), Washington State (+180)
Total: 56.0 points
Southern Miss vs. No. 4 Florida State
Saturday 8:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida
Line: Florida State (-30.5)
Total: 52.5 points
UC Davis at No. 16 Oregon State
Saturday 9 p.m. ET, Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon
Line: TBD
Total: TBD
Stanford at No. 6 USC
Saturday 10:30 p.m. ET, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California
Line: USC (-29.5)
Total: 68.0 points