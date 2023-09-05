Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve are back for the "Bad Beats" from Week 1 of the college football season. (3:49)

SVP and Stanford Steve return for CFB Week 1 'Bad Beats' (3:49)

Week 2 of the 2023 college football season continues with plenty of enticing matchups. After blowing past Navy and Tennessee State, Sam Hartman and Notre Dame (-7.5) face their first test of the season against NC State. Week 2 also brings two ranked matchups: Running back Quinshon Judkins and Ole Miss face last year's surprise darling, Tulane, led by quarterback Michael Pratt. And in a prime-time showdown on ESPN, Alabama (-7) squares off with Texas at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here are all of the betting lines, money lines and totals for Week 2 of the college football season.

All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Nebraska at No. 22 Colorado

Saturday noon ET, Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado

Line: Colorado (-3.5)

Money line: Colorado (-170), Nebraska (+143)

Total: 57.5 points

Ball State at No. 1 Georgia

Saturday noon ET on SEC Network, Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia

Line: Georgia (-42)

Total: 53.0 points

Youngstown State at No. 5 Ohio State

Saturday noon ET, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Line: TBD

Money line: TBD

Total: TBD

Delaware at No. 7 Penn State

Saturday noon ET, Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

Line: TBD

Money line: TBD

Total: TBD

No. 10 Notre Dame at NC State

Saturday noon ET on ABC, Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, North Carolina

Line: Notre Dame (-7.5)

Money line: Notre Dame (-292), NC State (+235)

Total: 51.0 points

No. 12 Utah at Baylor

Saturday noon ET on ESPN, McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas

Line: Utah (-7)

Money line: Utah (-278), Baylor (+222)

Total: 47.5 points

Troy at No. 15 Kansas State

Saturday noon ET, Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

Line: Kansas State (-15.5)

Money line: Kansas State (-800), Troy (+550)

Total: 50.5 points

Charleston Southern at No. 25 Clemson

Saturday 2:15 p.m. ET on ACC Network, Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina

Line: TBD

Money line: TBD

Total: TBD

UNLV at No. 2 Michigan

Saturday 2:15 p.m. ET, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Line: Michigan (-36)

Total: 57.5 points

No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 24 Tulane

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana

Line: Ole Miss (-7)

Money line: Ole Miss (-305), Tulane (+240)

Total: 64.0 points

No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Line: Texas A&M (-4)

Money line: Texas A&M (-195), Miami (+162)

Total: 51.0 points

Iowa at Iowa State

Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET, Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

Line: Iowa (-4)

Money line: Iowa (-190), Iowa State (+158)

Total: 36.5 points

Tulsa at No. 8 Washington

Saturday 5 p.m. ET, Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington

Line: Washington (-34)

Total: 64.5 points

Austin Peay at No. 9 Tennessee

Saturday 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+/SEC Network, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

Line: TBD

Money line: TBD

Total: TBD

Appalachian State at No. 17 North Carolina

Saturday 5:15 p.m. ET on ACC Network, Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Line: North Carolina (-18)

Money line: North Carolina (-900), Appalachian State (+600)

Total: 60.5 points

Lafayette at No. 21 Duke

Saturday 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+/ACC Network, Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, North Carolina

Line: TBD

Money line: TBD

Total: TBD

SMU at No. 18 Oklahoma

Saturday 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma

Line: Oklahoma (-16.5)

Money line: Oklahoma (-800), SMU (+550)

Total: 70.5 points

No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama

Saturday 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Line: Alabama (-7)

Money line: Alabama (-278), Texas (+222)

Total: 56.0 points

No. 13 Oregon at Texas Tech

Saturday 7 p.m. ET, Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas

Line: Oregon (-6.5)

Money line: Oregon (-260), Texas Tech (+210)

Total: 67.0 points

Grambling at No. 14 LSU

Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network/ESPN+, Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Line: TBD

Money line: TBD

Total: TBD

No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington State

Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Martin Stadium, Pullman, Washington

Line: Wisconsin (-6.5)

Money line: Wisconsin (-220), Washington State (+180)

Total: 56.0 points

Southern Miss vs. No. 4 Florida State

Saturday 8:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

Line: Florida State (-30.5)

Total: 52.5 points

UC Davis at No. 16 Oregon State

Saturday 9 p.m. ET, Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon

Line: TBD

Total: TBD

Stanford at No. 6 USC

Saturday 10:30 p.m. ET, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California

Line: USC (-29.5)

Total: 68.0 points