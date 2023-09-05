        <
          College Football Week 2: Betting odds, lines, picks and more

          Sep 5, 2023, 07:30 PM

          Week 2 of the 2023 college football season continues with plenty of enticing matchups. After blowing past Navy and Tennessee State, Sam Hartman and Notre Dame (-7.5) face their first test of the season against NC State. Week 2 also brings two ranked matchups: Running back Quinshon Judkins and Ole Miss face last year's surprise darling, Tulane, led by quarterback Michael Pratt. And in a prime-time showdown on ESPN, Alabama (-7) squares off with Texas at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

          Here are all of the betting lines, money lines and totals for Week 2 of the college football season.

          All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

          Nebraska at No. 22 Colorado
          Saturday noon ET, Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado

          Line: Colorado (-3.5)
          Money line: Colorado (-170), Nebraska (+143)
          Total: 57.5 points

          Ball State at No. 1 Georgia
          Saturday noon ET on SEC Network, Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia

          Line: Georgia (-42)
          Total: 53.0 points

          Youngstown State at No. 5 Ohio State
          Saturday noon ET, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

          Line: TBD
          Money line: TBD
          Total: TBD

          Delaware at No. 7 Penn State
          Saturday noon ET, Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

          Line: TBD
          Money line: TBD
          Total: TBD

          No. 10 Notre Dame at NC State
          Saturday noon ET on ABC, Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, North Carolina

          Line: Notre Dame (-7.5)
          Money line: Notre Dame (-292), NC State (+235)
          Total: 51.0 points

          No. 12 Utah at Baylor
          Saturday noon ET on ESPN, McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas

          Line: Utah (-7)
          Money line: Utah (-278), Baylor (+222)
          Total: 47.5 points

          Troy at No. 15 Kansas State
          Saturday noon ET, Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

          Line: Kansas State (-15.5)
          Money line: Kansas State (-800), Troy (+550)
          Total: 50.5 points

          Charleston Southern at No. 25 Clemson
          Saturday 2:15 p.m. ET on ACC Network, Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina

          Line: TBD
          Money line: TBD
          Total: TBD

          UNLV at No. 2 Michigan
          Saturday 2:15 p.m. ET, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

          Line: Michigan (-36)
          Total: 57.5 points

          No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 24 Tulane
          Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana

          Line: Ole Miss (-7)
          Money line: Ole Miss (-305), Tulane (+240)
          Total: 64.0 points

          No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami
          Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

          Line: Texas A&M (-4)
          Money line: Texas A&M (-195), Miami (+162)
          Total: 51.0 points

          Iowa at Iowa State
          Saturday 3:30 p.m. ET, Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

          Line: Iowa (-4)
          Money line: Iowa (-190), Iowa State (+158)
          Total: 36.5 points

          Tulsa at No. 8 Washington
          Saturday 5 p.m. ET, Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington

          Line: Washington (-34)
          Total: 64.5 points

          Austin Peay at No. 9 Tennessee
          Saturday 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+/SEC Network, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

          Line: TBD
          Money line: TBD
          Total: TBD

          Appalachian State at No. 17 North Carolina
          Saturday 5:15 p.m. ET on ACC Network, Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

          Line: North Carolina (-18)
          Money line: North Carolina (-900), Appalachian State (+600)
          Total: 60.5 points

          Lafayette at No. 21 Duke
          Saturday 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+/ACC Network, Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, North Carolina

          Line: TBD
          Money line: TBD
          Total: TBD

          SMU at No. 18 Oklahoma
          Saturday 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Memorial Stadium, Norman, Oklahoma

          Line: Oklahoma (-16.5)
          Money line: Oklahoma (-800), SMU (+550)
          Total: 70.5 points

          No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama
          Saturday 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

          Line: Alabama (-7)
          Money line: Alabama (-278), Texas (+222)
          Total: 56.0 points

          No. 13 Oregon at Texas Tech
          Saturday 7 p.m. ET, Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas

          Line: Oregon (-6.5)
          Money line: Oregon (-260), Texas Tech (+210)
          Total: 67.0 points

          Grambling at No. 14 LSU
          Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network/ESPN+, Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

          Line: TBD
          Money line: TBD
          Total: TBD

          No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington State
          Saturday 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Martin Stadium, Pullman, Washington

          Line: Wisconsin (-6.5)
          Money line: Wisconsin (-220), Washington State (+180)
          Total: 56.0 points

          Southern Miss vs. No. 4 Florida State
          Saturday 8:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

          Line: Florida State (-30.5)
          Total: 52.5 points

          UC Davis at No. 16 Oregon State
          Saturday 9 p.m. ET, Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon

          Line: TBD
          Total: TBD

          Stanford at No. 6 USC
          Saturday 10:30 p.m. ET, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California

          Line: USC (-29.5)
          Total: 68.0 points