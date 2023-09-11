In Week 1 of the college football season, we overreacted. In Week 2, we got a second data point for lots of teams, units and players. Some of those ran counter to what we thought we knew a week ago, and some served as confirmation. After an absolutely dynamite Saturday, let's talk about what we learned, relearned and un-learned.

Jump to a section:

Pac-12 is playing for keeps

Florida State still looks like CFP team

Three-team race in Big Ten East

Georgia can't keep sleepwalking

Miami might indeed be back

Who won the Heisman this week?

10 favorite games of the weekend

Texas is worthy of the hype

No. 11 Texas 34, No. 3 Alabama 24

As I wrote Friday, we've quickly grown accustomed to Texas playing its butt off against top teams. The Longhorns had played six top-10 opponents over the past four seasons, and every single game had been decided by one score. But they had won only one of them, and it was against a team that turned out not to be top-10 worthy (Oklahoma State in 2020). That they once again brought their A-game Saturday night in Tuscaloosa was no surprise.

Said A-game, however, was good enough to hand Alabama its worst home loss since 2004. That ... might have been surprising. Just a little.