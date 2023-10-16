Open Extended Reactions

Well that was something, wasn't it? Week 7 of the college football season gave us two Hail Mary (or close to it) finishes and a Game of the Year candidate -- the biggest game of the week was also the best, which always provides quite the boost to a given Saturday -- plus maybe the best set of pre-Saturday games we've seen, a couple of massive comebacks and what might turn out to be a Heisman moment.

That was one hell of a way to reach the midpoint of the season.

So, to reflect on both a fantastic week of action (it was almost literally a full week too!) and everything we've seen this season to date, I'm going to hand out some awards, recognizing some half-season Heismans, games of the year so far, the biggest surprises and disappointments and much more.

Jump to a section:

Half-season Heisman | Defensive Heisman

Games of half-season | Coach of half-season

Best surprises | Biggest disappointments

Favorite transfers | Favorite freshmen

Best, worst overreactions | Best conference races

Heisman of the week | Games of the week

Half-season Heisman

1. Michael Penix Jr., Washington. Joe Burrow's 2019 season is the model for CFP-era quarterback perfection. In 15 games, LSU's Heisman- and national-title-winner threw for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions. His Total QBR rating of 94.9 has been topped only by Alabama's Mac Jones in 2020 and Oklahoma's Kyler Murray in 2018, and when you add an element of volume (Burrow had 606 dropbacks that season, compared to 435 for Murray and 424 for Jones), he trounces both.