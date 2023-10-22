Open Extended Reactions

Two top-10 teams (Penn State and North Carolina) suffered their first loss, while a couple of other unbeatens (Oklahoma and Washington) struggled but survived. Further down the pecking order, several ranked teams (Duke, Alabama and USC) took their second defeat, albeit against higher-ranked foes.

How did Week 8's results impact the bowl matchups? Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are here to sort it out, making their projections for all 43 games, plus their takes on the College Football Playoff picture, teams that have been a pleasant surprise and the games they'd be most excited to see.