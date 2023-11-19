Open Extended Reactions

With only Rivalry Week and Championship Week remaining before the College Football Playoff is set and all the bowl matchups are revealed, the stakes are getting high.

The biggest shakeup in Week 12 came with the leg injury to Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, which throws the Seminoles' standing as a playoff team into question.

Elsewhere, the major players held serve, with Washington hanging on to beat Oregon State and Oregon rolling over Arizona State in the Pac-12, where the fight for a CFP spot is particularly intense -- assuming the conference gets one at all.

Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are here to sort out what Week 12's results mean for the entire bowl picture, making their projections for all 43 games, plus offering their takes on the CFP picture, coaches that most need a win this week and the games they'd be most excited to see.