        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Bowl projections after Week 13: Matchups entering conference title games

          Jesse Beals/Icon Sportswire
          • Kyle Bonagura
            Close
            Kyle Bonagura
            ESPN Staff Writer
            • Covers the Pac-12.
            • Joined ESPN in 2014.
            • Attended Washington State University.
            Follow on X
          • Mark Schlabach
            Close
            Mark Schlabach
            ESPN Senior Writer
            • Senior college football writer
            • Author of seven books on college football
            • Graduate of the University of Georgia
            Follow on X
          Nov 26, 2023, 07:20 PM

          Rivalry Week brought plenty of drama, amazing plays and fantastic finishes, but no seismic results that shook up the bowl picture.

          Only three top 25 teams lost -- No. 10 Louisville (to unranked Kentucky), No. 16 Oregon State (to No. 6 Oregon) and No. 19 Kansas State (to unranked Iowa State).

          Elsewhere, while some teams reached the six-win mark for bowl eligibility, there still were slots to fill, which opened the door for James Madison and Jacksonville State, who are still transitioning to full FBS membership.

          Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach are here to sort out what Week 13's results mean for the entire bowl picture, making their projections for all 43 games, plus offering their takes on the CFP picture, the games they'd be most excited to see and the bowl matchup they didn't see coming at the start of the season.