          College football's top 15 freshmen, including Ryan Williams, Dylan Raiola, more

          Dylan Raiola has thrown nine touchdown passes this season. Dylan Widger/USA TODAY Sports
          • Billy Tucker, Scouts, Football RecruitingOct 10, 2024, 11:16 AM
          As we approach the first half of the college football season, we're also witnessing a momentous impact of true freshman production.

          Two of the best receivers in college football are freshmen in Alabama's Ryan Williams and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith. Not surprisingly, they were ranked Nos. 1 and 2 at the position as recruits a year ago.

          There have also been less-heralded names stepping up at key positions for top-ranked programs.

          Here's a look at our expanded list of the top 15 freshmen this season.