The 2024 college football season has been a feast of upsets, plot twists and power struggles. Now we reach the main course: a Rivalry Week that gives us all of the reliable flavors -- traditional holiday games, conference title stakes -- plus some new notes. The jockeying for potential at-large bids in the expanded, 12-team College Football Playoff has been a welcome addition, as has the increased importance of conference titles themselves.

We've got all the usual huge games -- the Iron Bowl, The Game, the Egg Bowl, Farmageddon, you name it -- but the stakes are higher than ever. Here's everything you need to follow for a weekend like no other.

The Game of the Week in Aggieland

We have three three-loss SEC teams -- No. 13 Alabama, No. 14 Ole Miss, No. 15 South Carolina -- hovering on the outskirts of the CFP race, waiting to take advantage of another contender's slip-up. Another, however, has a chance to play itself into the playoff field automatically. If Texas A&M upsets Texas on Saturday night, in the return of this legendary rivalry game, the Aggies will steal the Longhorns' spot in the SEC championship and place themselves one win from an automatic bid.