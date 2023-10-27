Open Extended Reactions

Kansas will start veteran backup Jason Bean at quarterback against No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday, sources told ESPN. Bean will make his fourth consecutive start for Kansas and fifth overall in 2023.

Starter Jalon Daniels, who is dealing with back issues, is doubtful for the game, sources said.

Daniels' back issue re-emerged suddenly in pregame warmups against Texas on Sept. 30, forcing Bean into the starting role. Daniels, the Big 12 preseason Player of the Year, hasn't played since.

Bean is one of the country's most experienced backups; Saturday will mark his 25th career start. This season, he is 2-2, with wins over Missouri State and UCF and losses to Texas and Oklahoma State.

Bean has 913 passing yards this season with nine touchdowns to just two interceptions. He threw five touchdowns in Kansas' loss to Oklahoma State on Oct. 14. In his career, he has thrown for 4,752 total yards and 46 touchdowns.

Oklahoma has an 18-game winning streak against Kansas that stretches back to 1997. The game is the second sell-out this season for Kansas and fifth in the tenure of Lance Leipold.